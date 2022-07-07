GOP Vows to Investigate Hunter Biden Payments to Russia-linked escorts

Republicans on Capitol Hill are not letting the Biden family get away with their shady dealings and corrupt criminal activity that the mainstream networks like to so-blatantly ignore.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said that if he gets reelected, he will go to great lengths to expose President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his alleged payments to Russia-linked escorts, which is reportedly funded by Biden.

If Republicans win the majority and Johnson keeps his seat in the senate, he would become the chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, allowing him to be able to investigate the Biden’s.

“In that position, I will continue to investigate the corruption and potential criminal activity that Chuck Grassley and I exposed in our September 2020 report which included Hunter Biden’s financial transactions that were linked to what appeared to be an ‘Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring,” Johnson told the Washington Examiner.

This comes after reports reveal Hunter Biden’s laptop shows that Biden helped funnel money into his sex-addicted son’s bank accounts, financing his participation in an escort ring tied to Russia.

“As bad as the sleaze and corruption of the Biden Inc. family is, what troubles me even more is the complicity and corruption of the legacy media and certain elements within our federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies,” Johnson said, adding “that corruption needs to be investigated.”

It is reported that Hunter Biden spent over $30,000 on Russian escorts during a three and a half month period in 2019, and thanks to his father, and America’s president, he received $100,000 to help cover those bills.

Johnson said he is deeply disturbed by what the reports have uncovered about the Biden family.

“I am highly concerned in terms of Joe Biden’s compromise. The fact that he might have funded his son’s use of — potentially — escorts in part of a sex scandal, a global sex scandal, sex operation. It’s also troubling that the Department of Justice, from what we can tell, is doing nothing to investigate or prosecute that,” Johnson said, adding “the president of the United States has repeatedly lied to cover up his financial ties to his son’s illicit dealings.”