Judge Rules Mississippi Trigger Law that Bans Most Abortions Can Take Effect

A Mississippi judge declined a request from the state's only standing abortion clinic to block a trigger law from taking effect, which bans most abortions.

The law will now be set to take effect on Thursday as the result of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday, Madeline reported on a hearing that was held to consider the lawsuit by the clinic.

Jackson Women's Health Organization sued state officials last month, citing a 1998 ruling from the Mississippi Supreme Court that requested the judge to put a stop to the law "on the grounds that Mississippi's constitution includes an implied right to choose whether or not to have an abortion."

"These bans should have been blocked today. They violate the Mississippi constitution," one of the clinic's attorneys, Hillary Schneller, said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

Schneller continued to claim that people are in a state of "panic" because they cannot get an abortion done, saying that "no one should be forced to live in fear like that."

The Jackson Women's Health Organization is set to close its doors now that the trigger laws are active.

Following the judge's decision, she wrote that a "plain wording of the Mississippi Constitution does not mention abortion," adding that it is "doubtful the state Supreme Court would uphold the 1998 ruling in the wake of the monumental ruling overturning Roe."

The 2007 law was passed in the state's legislature, banning all abortions except in the event that a pregnant woman's life is in danger or if the pregnancy was caused by rape. There is no exception for incest.