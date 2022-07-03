Cheney: 'I Can Make Sure Trump Never Gets Anywhere Close to the Oval Office Again'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jul 03, 2022 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Cheney: 'I Can Make Sure Trump Never Gets Anywhere Close to the Oval Office Again'

Source: Jim Bourg/AP Photo

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is cautioning the GOP if President Trump were to run for the White House again in 2024. 

During an interview on ABC's "This Week" with George Stephanopoulos, Cheney said that the Republican Party can't survive if Trump wins the GOP nomination. 

"I think that he can't be the party nominee. And I don't think the party would survive that… I believe in the party, and I believe in what the party can be and what the party can stand for. And I'm not ready to give that up," Cheney said. 

She went on to falsely claim that "millions of Republicans have been betrayed by Donald Trump," saying that he has torn the country and the Republican Party apart. 

Cheney also claimed that she had morals and a "responsibility" to uphold what the GOP means, despite throwing Trump under the bus several times, including when she told ABC that she would do everything in her power to make sure Trump never gets back into the Oval Office again. 

"Those of us who believe in Republican principles and ideals have a responsibility to try to lead the party back to what it can be, and to reject, and to reject so much of the toxin and the vitriol," Cheney said, who is perhaps the most outspoken anti-Trump fan within the GOP. 

When asked about the January 6 Committee hearings, the so-called Republican representative claimed that Trump has the "most dangerous behavior of any president in the history of the nation." 

Meanwhile, Cheneyhasn'tt yet ruled out a possible 2024 election run for herself, saying that she will make the decision" down the road." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Billionaires Against the Left: Bezos Calls Out Biden Over Inflation
Sarah Arnold
The Left Refuses to Celebrate July 4 Following Roe v. Wade Overturn
Sarah Arnold
AOC Compares Getting Her Nails Done to the Reversal of Roe v. Wade
Sarah Arnold
Top Obama Adviser Delivers a Devastating Observation of the Biden White House
Matt Vespa
Google to Clear Search History of Users Visiting Abortion Clinics
Sarah Arnold
American Airlines Leaves Thousands Stranded Ahead of July 4 Weekend
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular