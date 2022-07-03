Cheney: 'I Can Make Sure Trump Never Gets Anywhere Close to the Oval Office Again'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is cautioning the GOP if President Trump were to run for the White House again in 2024.

During an interview on ABC's "This Week" with George Stephanopoulos, Cheney said that the Republican Party can't survive if Trump wins the GOP nomination.

"I think that he can't be the party nominee. And I don't think the party would survive that… I believe in the party, and I believe in what the party can be and what the party can stand for. And I'm not ready to give that up," Cheney said.

She went on to falsely claim that "millions of Republicans have been betrayed by Donald Trump," saying that he has torn the country and the Republican Party apart.

Cheney also claimed that she had morals and a "responsibility" to uphold what the GOP means, despite throwing Trump under the bus several times, including when she told ABC that she would do everything in her power to make sure Trump never gets back into the Oval Office again.

"Those of us who believe in Republican principles and ideals have a responsibility to try to lead the party back to what it can be, and to reject, and to reject so much of the toxin and the vitriol," Cheney said, who is perhaps the most outspoken anti-Trump fan within the GOP.

When asked about the January 6 Committee hearings, the so-called Republican representative claimed that Trump has the "most dangerous behavior of any president in the history of the nation."

Meanwhile, Cheneyhasn'tt yet ruled out a possible 2024 election run for herself, saying that she will make the decision" down the road."