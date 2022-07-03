AOC Compares Getting Her Nails Done to the Reversal of Roe v. Wade

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) compared getting her nails done to the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Yes, you read that right.

The liberal squad member took to her Instagram to speak to her liberal "fans," emphasizing that there is no "act too small," encouraging her followers to look for ways to reclaim lost autonomy even when they feel "powerless."

"Sometimes people will say, 'There's nothing I can do, I can't do, I feel so powerless… there is no act too small that you can engage in, and even today, I have a personal errand," Ocasio-Cortez said.

She then explained how getting a manicure can be used as a "personal act of reclamation" and "bodily autonomy."

"I need to redo my nails, and I've decided that I'm going to use my new manicure as almost like a personal act of reclamation for me and my story," she said.

Posting a photo of red painted nails, she captioned it, saying, "I'm gonna be a problem now, AS WE SHOULD BE. Now to get a local bite to eat."

Ocasio-Cortez continued to give tone-deaf comments explaining how she grew up in a "very religious environment" and was not allowed to paint her nails because it could have branded her as a "loose" woman.

"It was very socially conservative, again, like, to the point where I couldn't really even paint my nails red until I pretty much graduated and left the house because there was just a lot of discussion about how red nails, red lipstick — it just portrays a kind of a message about the kind of woman that you are. And I think a lot of times, that kind of woman, which is ungovernable, it often gets translated to 'loose' — is seen as bad or negative," she said.