Bill Maher: Donald Trump Will Easily Win In 2024

Real Time host Bill Maher is confident President Trump can take back the White House in 2024, but with one condition: he must “let go” of 2020.

During a segment on his show, Maher said that Trump needs to stop being so fixated on the 2020 election, claiming that if he did, Trump would crush Democrats.

“I just thought, you know, if Trump could just let go of the election, which he can’t, he can win this so easy because he can win just on Drag Queen Story Hour…Again, if he could just let go of the election, but at this point, you know, he’s just like a hotel room that smells at some point you just want a new room, you know what I mean?” Maher said.

Maher then brought Ron DeSantis (R-FLA) into the mix, conceding that he would make a better candidate.

“And DeSantis, I mean, he’s just more is more vibrant, if you like people who don’t lose elections and, you know… he's also not plagued by scandal the way that Trump is,” Maher said, adding that DeSantis could beat Joe Biden.

“He's a much stronger candidate. The Jan. 6 hearings have been very compelling to watch, but a little part of me thinks this might actually be bad for the Democrats, because if Trump is too weak to win the Republican nomination, it's going to be DeSantis, and DeSantis could beat Biden,” Maher said.

Maher declared DeSantis as a “winner” when discussing him as a possible president.

This comes as recent poll findings show that DeSantis has a competitive edge compared to Trump. 71 percent of voters agree that DeSantis would be a better fit for the White House, whereas 67 percent think Trump should have another term.