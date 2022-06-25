Inflation

Jean-Pierre Insists Biden is Not to Blame for Inflation

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2022 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Jean-Pierre Insists Biden is Not to Blame for Inflation

Source: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tells the liberal ladies of The View that President Joe Biden is not to blame for record setting inflation and high gas prices, but instead Russian President Vladimir Putin is. 

Because it is so much easier to put the blame of the White House’s problems onto something else, despite the inflation and gas prices escalating the moment Biden stepped into office. 

While insisting that Biden is doing everything he can to combat the hefty price tags for everything from fuel to food, Jean-Pierre insisted that the “global challenge” is brought on by “Putin’s war.” 

Instead of calling out Biden’s bad policies and decisions, Jean-Pierre praised the president who has reportedly “been working for the past several months” to get prices under control. 

She also touted Biden’s release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, saying “eighteen cents per gallon is going to make a difference for many,” claiming it is a “big, big deal.” 

Jean-Pierre then shifted her focus from Putin to oil companies, saying that they need to do “their part” in lowering prices. 

She claimed the nation’s economy was in a crisis when Biden took office, which was ironically caused by his own party’s doing by the Wuhan Coronavirus.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Joe Biden Signs Gun Legislation Bill into Law
Sarah Arnold
Woke Corporations Will Pay Hefty Stipends to Cover Abortions for its Employees
Sarah Arnold
Proposed Senate Bill Would Imprison Supreme Court Leakers and Impose $10K Fine
Sarah Arnold
Former Obama Official Totally Implodes Over Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling
Matt Vespa
Liberal Media Has Crying Tantrum Over SCOTUS Ruling
Sarah Arnold
Tenn. Republicans Urge Governor To Stop Distribution Of Vaccines For Children
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular