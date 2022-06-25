Jean-Pierre Insists Biden is Not to Blame for Inflation

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tells the liberal ladies of The View that President Joe Biden is not to blame for record setting inflation and high gas prices, but instead Russian President Vladimir Putin is.

Because it is so much easier to put the blame of the White House’s problems onto something else, despite the inflation and gas prices escalating the moment Biden stepped into office.

While insisting that Biden is doing everything he can to combat the hefty price tags for everything from fuel to food, Jean-Pierre insisted that the “global challenge” is brought on by “Putin’s war.”

Instead of calling out Biden’s bad policies and decisions, Jean-Pierre praised the president who has reportedly “been working for the past several months” to get prices under control.

She also touted Biden’s release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, saying “eighteen cents per gallon is going to make a difference for many,” claiming it is a “big, big deal.”

Jean-Pierre then shifted her focus from Putin to oil companies, saying that they need to do “their part” in lowering prices.

She claimed the nation’s economy was in a crisis when Biden took office, which was ironically caused by his own party’s doing by the Wuhan Coronavirus.

White House @PressSec to #TheView: "We see the economy in a transition. We see the historic growths that were made, and right now we're going to transition to be more in a stable, steady growth and that's how we believe we're going to be able to fight inflation." pic.twitter.com/rEPPlP4z3u — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2022