Missouri is the First State to Use 'Trigger Laws' Banning Abortion After Supreme Court Ruling

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jun 24, 2022 1:00 PM
Source: Steve Helber/AP Photo

Trigger laws are taking effect following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, banning abortion entirely in certain states. 

Trigger laws, which is the automatic banning of abortions the moment the Supreme Court struck down the controversial ruling, is implemented in thirteen U.S. states. 

According to the Guttmacher Institute, Louisiana, South Dakota, Kentucky, and Missouri are the first states to immediately ban the procedure as of Friday. 

Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming are soon expected to follow an immediate ban once their requirement of certification from the state attorney general or other official occurs. 

Idaho, Texas and Tennessee also have trigger laws that will take place in 30 days. 

Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt quickly certified that Roe v. Wade was overturned, putting the abortion ban into effect.  

“Since taking office, I have always fought to protect the unborn. Because of our action today, millions of lives will be protected moving forward,” Schmitt said, adding “there was a lot of work behind the scenes before we achieved this incredible victory. Here are some of our efforts to protect all, including the unborn.” 

