Wuhan coronavirus

Democrats Plan 'Second Pandemic' as the Race for the 2024 Election Looms

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jun 23, 2022 8:15 PM
Source: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

President Joe Biden sounded off alarms when he said the government is planning for a “second pandemic," just in time for the 2024 presidential election, which might as well be dubbed the “midterm variant.” 

During remarks on COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age fo five years old, Biden appeared to be confident that there will be another pandemic, saying that they will need more money to plan for the second coming of the Wuhan Coronavirus. 

“Well, we'll get through at least this year. We do need more money,” Biden said, adding “but we don't just need more money for vaccines for children, eventually; we need more money to plan for the second pandemic.” 

He then circled back to his comment reinforcing that there will be a second wave of COVID. 

And almost on cue, Biden also called out President Trump saying “that’s not something the last outfit did very well. That’s something we’ve been doing fairly well – that’s why we need the money.

Republicans aren’t buying into the left’s so-called "warning," making it clear Democrats know they cannot win an election on their own. 

Meanwhile, New York Post writer Miranda Devine tweeted “Right in time for 2024,” while radio host Tara Servatius tweeted “here's the Biden Administration telling us they are planning to hold another pandemic, almost as if they can control the disease. 3 weeks ago, Fauci announced it would occur in the fall ... which corresponds perfectly with the midterm election.”

Most Popular