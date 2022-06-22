Poll: Americans Want Trump Back in the Oval Office

Americans want President Trump back in the White House, and according to the polls he certainly has a good chance.

A recent Zogby Poll, found that Trump holds 53.9 percent of the GOP in a landslide vote, followed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) at only 11.5 percent and former vice president Mike Pence at 9.7 percent.

Other contenders were Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at 4.4 percent, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo at 1.8 percent and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) at 3.6 percent.

Trump’s tight grip on the Republican Party poses a challenge to running opponents who would have to face him in the 2024 election, should he run.

Jonathan Zogby said his analysis found that Trump dominates majority of all demographics.

“Even though former President Donald Trump has yet to officially announce his 2024 presidential candidacy, he still dominates the GOP as a kingmaker and the most recognizable name in Republican politics,” Zogby said, adding “Donald Trump continues his hold on the Republican Party. If he decides to run, he will be the nominee. He is the ‘Teflon Don.”

Zogby also claims that Trump holds so much power over the GOP that it “does not matter what side show Congress puts on, what Attorney General decides to charge him with or investigate him, he for better or worse is the GOP right now.”

However, if Trump decides not to run, the next two possible contenders would be DeSantis and Pence, making it a fierce competition between the two conservatives.

DeSantis on one hand, has become a household name, making waves in the news on both sides of parties. He is seen as a strong running mate due to his relentless style of not backing down to the woke left or politically motivated corporations.

Pence however, is a familiar name with presidential experience. Though, he may not receive the upper hand from Trump-voters after ousting the former president following the 2020 election.