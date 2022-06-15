Disgrace: Michigan's AG Says There Should be a 'Drag Queen for Every School'

In the land where kids are being spoon fed inappropriate sexual content and teachers are coming out as gay to their students, drag shows for minors should not be shocking.

Michigan’s first openly gay attorney general Dana Nessel have people up in arms after making comments that there should be “a drag queen for every school.”

Quoted by Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger, Nessel said “drag queens make everything better. Drag queens are fun,” during a civil rights summit where she described she thinks is “dividing Americans.”

The radical activist went on to say “a drag queen for every school” is needed.

She acknowledged the "drag queen for every school" line had not been poll tested. — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) June 15, 2022

Nessel has also been criticized for supporting school lockdowns during the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic and for admitting she was politically motivated hen she pressed charges against a restaurant owner for flouting the pandemic lockdown rules in 2021.

Drag shows for children have become a hot topic since a Dallas bar promoted a “Drag the kids to pride” drag show that allowed minors to dance on the stage with half dressed drag queens handing out money to the performers.

This comes as Republicans such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) said he is looking into preventing children from bringing them to such shows saying "you had these very young kids, and they must have been like 9, 10 years old, at a quote, ‘drag show,’ where they were putting money in the underwear of this — and that is totally inappropriate. That is not something that children should be exposed to."