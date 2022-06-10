Is Biden Purposely Raising Gas Prices to Fuel His Green Agenda?

The national gas average hit a new record of $5.00 a gallon this week, and it doesn’t look like prices are going to fall anytime soon. Americans are frustrated with President Joe Biden’s lies about the economy, and many believe he is at fault for their wallets shrinking.

A new poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group found that over 53 percent of people “believe the Biden administration is intentionally letting gas prices rise to make Americans use less fossil fuels.”

While 56 percent of voters agreed that the high fuel prices is Biden’s fault.

Gas prices have nearly doubled since Biden took office just over a year ago when the national average price was just $2.39.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called out Biden’s energy policies that have caused economic stress on Americans. “Joe Biden’s war on American energy has forced families across the country to empty their wallets to fill their tanks. Unfortunately, Biden is doubling-down on his disastrous agenda because he’s not the one paying the price, the American people are.”

Since Biden has stepped foot into the Oval Office, he has cancelled the Keystone XL Pipeline, imposed restrictions on fossil fuel companies and banned all imports of Russian oil into the U.S., which all caused the spike in fuel prices. Yet, he continues to shift his blame elsewhere, from accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, dubbed as “Putin’s Price Hike,” to saying oil companies and “their greed” are the reason for the pain at the pump.