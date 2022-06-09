Florida Aims to Criminalize Adults Who Bring Children to Drag Shows

After a video surfaced revealing children dancing on stage with adult drag queens at a Texas bar that hosted a “Drag the kids to pride” show, Florida lawmakers are taking steps to prevent this from happening in their state.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-Fla.) proposed a bill that would make it a felony to bring a child to a drag show and terminate any parental rights.

“We need this legislation to protect children,” Sabatini said, adding “too many sick Woke adults are forcing young children into these drag sex shows and trying to sexualize them at earlier and earlier ages. This bill will prevent that.”

Sabatini condemned anyone who thinks it’s appropriate to bring a child to such sex-related events.

“It would also create a new provision under Florida law where the Florida Department of Children and Families can move forward with terminating parental rights of an adult that brought a child into a drag sex show and extend Florida’s lewd and lascivious obscene materials (pornographic) law to include these sex shows aimed at children.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) showed support for the bill describing the Texas event as “really, really disturbing.”

During the press conference DeSantis said “there’s a movement to inject these things like gender ideology in elementary schools even, and my view is our schools need to be teaching these kids to read and write and add and subtract.”