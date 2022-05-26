Uvalde Survivors Recall Chilling Moment of Shooting

Two students who survived the gruesome Uvalde attack recount the moment an 18 year-old gunman walked into a classroom to shoot and kill 19 children and two teachers.

“It’s time to die,” were the disturbing words a 9 year-old student, whose name remains unidentified, heard when the alleged shooter Salvador Ramos entered the room. The student told KENS 5 that he and a friend hid underneath a table with a tablecloth over it when they began hearing gunfire from the hallway.

“He shot the next person’s door. We have a door in the middle. He opened it. He came in and he crouched a little bit and he said, 'It's time to die’…” When he shot, it was very loud and it hurt my ear."

According to the nine year-old boy, the police came and said to “yell if you need help,” and when one of his classmates said “help,” Ramos shot her.

The boy said once the shooting stopped, he reached his hand out as a police officer opened the curtain over the table adding, "I knew it was police, I saw the armor and the shield."

Meanwhile, according to Fox News an 11 year-old Miah Cerrillo went into survival mode after watching one of her friends get shot to death.

According to the student’s aunt, Cerrillo smeared blood from her friend’s body onto hers and laid on top of the body to evade the shooter.

Cerillo was taken to the hospital with singed hair caused by the gunfire and several lacerations, but was one of the few lucky ones whose family got to bring her home that night.

Ramos barricaded himself inside the classroom for 40 minutes while he opened fire on children and adults, as parents stood outside of the school desperately begging cops to enter the building.