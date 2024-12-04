Charlie Kirk: What Should the Priorities of the FBI Be?

Charlie Kirk and former national security advisor Robert O'Brien sat down to talk about what the priorities of the FBI should be.

Read the transcript below:

Kirk: What domestic national security threats are there that the FBI hasn't been focusing on? You mentioned one, Chinese spies. When the FBI is worried about stupid stuff, not national security, list off what some of the priorities should be as you were the national security advisor.

O'Brien: Well, look, the number one challenge we have, Charlie, and you know this, and I've talked about it on your show a lot, is the People's Republic of China, the Communist Party. And they've got massive numbers of espionage agents here. And they're not just spies in the traditional sense. Some of them are propagandists, and they're people that are trying to influence our politics. Definitely anti-Trump, for sure. They've got people who are, you know, agents who are sleeping with the city council people around the country.

It's a bad situation. So that's number one. Number two, we've got a lot of Russians here, and we've got to be on top of the Russians and make sure they don't get the upper hand. But what really worries me are all the jihadis, all the terrorists that have come over. We know we've got people on the terror watchlist that have come over our open southern border. I mean, that's been a huge domestic national security threat.

When you include the got-aways, we don't even know who's here. I'm terrified of an attack like October 7th that took place in Israel taking place here. Can you imagine even if you get 10 jihadis who stole deer guns, deer rifles and handguns out of homes and then descended on a small middle western town, the damage that they could do to a town that maybe has one or two sheriffs population.

The FBI has got to get out there and they've got to round these people up. That's what the FBI should be doing. Leave the PTAs alone, leave Catholic mass alone and go get the Chinese spies or Russian spies and the terrorists who are here.

We've got known Hezbollah cells in America. We've got Iranian agents all over the place. There's plenty for the FBI to do that's productive and helps all Americans. They don't need to be a branch of the Democratic National Committee.