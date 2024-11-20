Wray and Mayorkas Were Set to Testify Today. They Didn't Show Up.
GORKA: "If you voted Democrat, you killed Laken Riley"

Salem News Channel
Salem News Channel  |  November 20, 2024 4:00 PM
Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool

Sebastian Gorka opened his show with his thoughts on Laken Riley and the guilty verdict in the Jose Ibarra trial. Ibarra was found guilty of one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault with intent to rape, one count of aggravated battery and more. 

Gorka discusses Ibarra, the illegal alien who murdered Riley, and how all who support the modern Democratic Party are partially responsible.

After Riley's family read victim statements, Ibarra was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

"These two men let into this country by your party, if you are a democrat, yes, it's your fault.

If you voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, these girls' deaths, they're on your copybook as well because your party has no respect for human life.  You celebrate the extermination of a million children in the womb every year. That's your Democrat party. And you think borders oh, that's so passe -- doesn't everyone have the right to come and live in America?  And how dare you talk about wars? That's racist. Tell that to Jason Riley -- Lakens's father. Tell that to Alexis Nungare -- Joselyn's mother. If you vote for the Democrats, your responsible for the death of Lakken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin. You're responsible for the hundred thousand overdose every year in America from the drugs smuggled across the open border. But those of us who believe in life, who believe in America, who believe in justice and the American way, in national sovereignty, in the truth in God in family, we spoke fifteen days ago and now it's our turn and we will extract justice."

Salem News Channel is a conservative news, opinion and commentary television network launched in 2021. The network is hosted by a number of engaging, compelling and respected conservative media personalities including Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Sebastian Gorka, Charlie Kirk, Eric Metaxas and Andrew Wilkow.

