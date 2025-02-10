Trump: I'm Losing Patience With Hamas
Jasmine Crockett Makes a Fool of Herself on Jobs Report

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 10, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Last Friday, the January jobs report was released, showing an unemployment rate of 4 percent. The report signals a sign of job growth slowing, with the jobs numbers not going as expected. Economists predicted 170,000 nonfarming jobs added from December-January, but 143,000 were added. Forbes highlighted the weak growth, also covering how the weakest start to the year since 2016. In sharing such news, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) made quite the fool of herself in the process.

Crockett, in sharing a screenshot and link to the article, made it all about President Donald Trump, as well as his efforts to end Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). She substituted it to stand for "Dying Economy and Inflation," which it's worth reminding could be said about the previous Biden-Harris administration. 

In case there was any doubt, Crockett made sure that her ire was directed at Trump. As her post insisted at the conclusion, "It's only two weeks in and Trump is Making America Broke Again!"

Beyond the Biden-Harris administration being marred by high inflation rates and low approval for the president on the economy, there's a major problem. The numbers released on Friday were for the end of the previous administration. Trump didn't take office until January 20. 

Further, the Forbes article the congresswoman was sharing says not one thing about DEI hiring practices. In fact, black Americans had by far the highest unemployment among demographics, at 6.2 percent. Perhaps Crockett should be focused more on how to productively do something about that, rather than engage in unrelated rants about DEI and mix up which president the job numbers apply to. 

For her troubles, Crockett's post was ratioed to the tune of 24,000 replies. She was also hit with context from Community Notes. "The Job Growth data from U.S. Bureau of Labor that is referenced, is from a time period ending before President Donald J. Trump took his place in office as the 47 President of the United States of America," the added context reminded, also pointing to how the "Reference period" comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

The Forbes article does include what could be a hopeful sign for the economy as part of "the broader picture," and thus perhaps for during Trump's second term. "Aside from a slightly disappointing headline payrolls number, the broader picture is still one of labor market resilience and sustained wage pressures," Seema Shah, Principal Asset Management’s chief global strategist, wrote in emailed comments, which is included in the article. 

This is hardly the only recent incident where the congresswoman has been hyperfocused on race. Also last week, as we covered, Crockett appeared on CNN where she ranted about "white tears."

