'Rude, Aggressive, Unhinged': Democratic Congresswomen Force Their Way Into Meeting With Speaker Johnson

The unhinged Democratic reactions to Elon Musk and his use of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continue. On Wednesday, Reps. Judy Chu (D-CA) and Gwen Moore (D-WI) stormed into Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) office, interrupting his meeting with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to demand answers.

Axios, in a headline fittingly highlighting how the congresswomen "crash[ed]" the meeting, shared details from all sides involved:

A pair of House Democrats showed up uninvited to House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) office Wednesday to elbow into his meeting with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. ... Driving the news: Reps. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) and Judy Chu (D-Calif.) both showed up at Johnson's office hoping to grill Bessent on DOGE staffers being granted access to sensitive Treasury information. The two Democrats were allowed to enter and meet with Johnson, but Chu told reporters that Bessent "wasn't in the room — we were talking to the speaker the whole time."

Moore alleged that Bessent was sent out "through the back door just like the data."

Johnson, according to Moore, said "he was trying to find out" what was happening at Treasury, adding, "I said that was very distressing to me, that even you don't know." What we're hearing: A person who saw the interaction accused the Democrats of "incredibly rude, extremely aggressive and frankly unhinged behavior." "The Speaker was more than gracious and allowed the members into his personal office to hear their concerns," the person said.

Graeme Crews, a spokesperson for Chu, said in a statement to Axios that she "never barged into anything. She politely joined the meeting already occurring and the Speaker invited her in for a brief, civil discussion.

Crews, who accompanied Chu, added, "We just walked in, no staffer and no security stopped us.

From what is out there about the incident, it indeed seems like there was "incredibly rude, extremely aggressive and frankly unhinged behavior" involved from the congresswomen. One might wonder why Johnson would let them in to begin with, but the person cited referred to him as "more than gracious," which sounds about right.

While Chu's spokesperson said they "never barged into anything" and referred to the conversation in more charitable terms, that doesn't make such behavior the way to go. The same goes even if "no staffer and no security stopped" them.

Another Democrat, Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-CA) posted her support for Chu and Moore via a quoted repost of CNN's Sarah Ferris, who described the congresswomen in part as having "forced their way into Speaker Johnson's office in middle of Bessent meeting."

Sánchez even began by claiming she was "[p]roud of these fellow Democrats. In typical loser Democratic fashion, she referred to the claims that the women were "rude" and "aggressive," words that can be used to describe a person of any sex or race, as sexist and racist.

"Attempts to silence them with sexist or racist tropes like 'rude' or 'aggressive' won’t work," she claimed, adding that "the American people deserve answers!"

Proud to see my fellow Ways and Means women @RepJudyChu & @RepGwenMoore demand accountability for Elon Musk’s takeover of the Treasury Department. Attempts to silence them with sexist or racist tropes like “rude” or “aggressive” won’t work — the American people deserve answers! https://t.co/5FzJ2oUQd7 — Rep. Linda Sánchez (@RepLindaSanchez) February 5, 2025

As much as Democrats may want to celebrate each other, that doesn't mean Chu and Moore handled trying to have such a meeting is the way to win over the American people. Even the Daily Beast, a leftist outlet, went with the headline of how "Dem Reps Storm Johnson’s Office to Protest Elon Musk’s Hostile Takeover," with the use of "storm[ing]" not exactly painting the congresswomen in the best light. The article itself also notes how they "forced their way in."

The congresswomen's own social media posts and their own language communicate a forceful behavior, with Moore posting a photo of herself outside of the speaker's office, highlighting how she was there to "DEMAND answers" from Johnson.

Chu and Moore also took to more theatrics by speaking outside the speaker's office, where they lamented that they were denied access to Bessent. In a post of their remarks, Moore even tried to go for a bit of a pun, noting that they "snuck [Bessent] in the same way they're stealing our data: the back door."

I am here to DEMAND answers from @SpeakerJohnson at his meeting with Scott Bessent regarding sensitive taxpayer information being handed over to an unelected billionaire donor. pic.twitter.com/CbTLVnvERV — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) February 5, 2025

We were denied access to meet with Treasury Secretary Bessent.



They snuck him in the same way they're stealing our data: the back door.



Speaker Johnson ADMITS that even he doesn't know what Elon Musk and his cronies are doing with your sensitive information. pic.twitter.com/gkB7kR8vBT — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) February 5, 2025

Advertisement

For all these comments about private and sensitive data, with Moore even levying accusations about "stealing... data," Musk has responded at length over X.

On Tuesday, he put out a post indicating that "Doge has not looked at, nor is there any interest in, private financial data," asking, "What would we even do with it?"

"The outgoing payment review process just looks at potential fraud and wasteful spending to organizations," Musk's post further explaining, wondering why "Corrupt politicians are the ones complaining."

Doge has not looked at, nor is there any interest in, private financial data. What would we even do with it?



The outgoing payment review process just looks at potential fraud and wasteful spending to organizations.



Corrupt politicians are the ones complaining. I wonder why? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

Currently, Johnson's pinned post to his X account is also a clip from his Wednesday press conference earlier in the day responding to "misinformation and overreaction" about President Donald Trump and Musk's efforts on government efficiency.

There’s a lot of misinformation and overreaction about President Trump’s efforts to make the government efficient.



Here are the facts: pic.twitter.com/2mGD76TRn1 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 5, 2025