Columnist Engages in Quite the Distraction on Tim Walz's Stolen Valor

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), the running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, has provided something of a headache for the campaign. He was selected for the role over a month ago, and from the very start he's been plagued by concerns over stolen valor. On Tuesday, however, the Kansas City Star looked to offer a bit of an assist, by calling out those who dare to take offense about Walz's claims.

That assist came in the form of an opinion column from Thomas Arnhold, who served in the Kansas National Guard. It was shared by other outlets, such as the Miami Herald.

Disparaging Tim Walz’s military service insults millions of fellow American patriots | Opinion https://t.co/oFSc07GRc2 — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) September 17, 2024

Disparaging Tim Walz’s military service insults millions of fellow American patriots | Opinion https://t.co/CWV92u8pxi — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 17, 2024

In such a post, Arnhold lamented that "Disparaging Tim Walz’s military service insults millions of fellow American patriots." It's not his "military service" that is being disparaged. Walz served for 24 years in the Minnesota National Guard. Rather, it's concerning the false claims being spread about his service. When he wasn't the one to spread such claims, Walz still failed to properly correct the record. More recently, the Harris-Walz campaign and the DNC have been caught spreading falsehoods about Walz's service after he was selected as Harris' running mate.

Much of Arnhold's piece discusses service with the National Guard, both his own with the Kansas National Guard, as well as the service of others. But again, that's not what's being criticized. There's not even an attempt to rebut or even mention the claims and concerns about stolen valor, though. The phrase "stolen valor" isn't even mentioned. Thus, such a column reads very much like Walz's own comments in his first solo rally last month since he was selected as Harris' running mate.

Not only are such pertinent details missing, but Arnhold also uses the column to express his support for the Harris-Walz ticket, as well as castigate former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

The column was published on Tuesday morning, with the second attempt on Trump's life in just over two months having occurred on Sunday. There's also no mention of that attempt, nor of how the Republican nominee for vice president, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), is a veteran as well. Still, Arnhold closes by criticizing Trump, in a piece that began and was supposed to be about lauding Walz.

As Arnhold writes:

I do not know if Kamala Harris and Walz will get elected, but I am convinced Walz is capable of being vice president of the United States and could step in to serve as president, if need be. My confidence is, in large part, based upon his service in the National Guard. Hooah, Tim Walz. ... My fear is that violence might erupt in the United States over Americans’ political differences. Much this discord has been initiated by politicians themselves. It seems like every time I hear a politician speak or watch a political ad, I hear declarations that they will fight for me and condemnations of those who have dissimilar views. “Condemnation” is still too mild a word when it comes to some politicians. Politicians, especially those who support Donald Trump, pretty much declare that those of us who disagree with them want to destroy the country — that we are misfits and degenerates. And many of those opposed to Trump brand his followers as ignorant or redneck. The current political divide has affected many people on a personal level. They worry that if they put certain political bumper stickers on their vehicle, it might get vandalized. Yard signs for political candidates disappear or are defaced. The division in this country has become sad and dangerous. ... Trump has no history of reaching across aisles. And he has already said that if he wins, he would take retribution against those who wronged him. How far would that go if he is elected?

The post shared by the Miami Herald received considerably more attention. There have been hundreds of replies and of quoted reposts, with many pointing out what Arnhold failed to even acknowledge, that it's not his service that's been denigrated, as Brett T at our sister site of Twitchy covered.

Among those taking notice through a quoted repost was Jeremy Redfern, Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) press secretary. Not only did he put it best, but Redfern also received far more likes and reposts than the ratioed Miami Herald did.

Tim Walz embellishing his military service insults millions of fellow American patriots.



Being the senior enlisted leader of soldiers going to Iraq and dropping out at the last minute is an insult to those who did their duty and deployed when their country asked them to. https://t.co/hdbC9woXQJ — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 17, 2024

While Arnhold might be expressing his support for Walz, he likely can't claim to speak for "millions of fellow American patriots," certainly not all of them. Other veterans have called out the Democratic nominee for vice president and shared their strong feelings over concerns about stolen valor.

Our own Kurt Schlichter penned his own column immediately after Walz was announced as the pick, declaring that "Veterans Will Not Be Fooled by Tim Walz."

Further, those who served with Walz in the Minnesota National Guard have also expressed disappointment about him leaving to run for Congress, which he did before his unit was deployed to Iraq. The problem has actually occurred for years, as Walz's replacement at the National Guard wrote to him in 2016 expressing concerns with how Walz had been using the rank of Command Sergeant Major, despite how he did not fulfill the requirements.

Earlier this month, a poll from Change Research shared with The Hill showed Trump leading Harris with veterans, by 51-41 percent.