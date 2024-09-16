Hakeem Jeffries Is Right Back to the Usual Following Assassination Attempt on Trump

On Sunday, as we covered at the time, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) posted a warning about "Extreme MAGA Republicans" when it comes to the abortion issue and Project 2025. Not only was the post misleading, but it also came approximately one hour after news came out that there were gunshots near the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. It turned out to be another assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump. The next morning, Jeffries was back at it.

In what he claimed was a "Fact Check," Jeffries posted from his official X account that "Extreme MAGA Republicans don’t simply have concepts about how to control your life," noting that this "detailed plan" is "called Project 2025."

For all of his talk about a "Fact Check," Project 2025 is not affiliated with "Extreme MAGA Republicans," but rather an initiative of the Heritage Foundation. Speaking of fact checks, Democrats who make such claims have been proved wrong when trying to connect it to Trump and Republicans. This includes but is not limited to the Harris campaign.

The post has been hit with over 9,000 replies and hundreds of quoted replies calling out the Democratic leader for such rhetoric, and so soon after the assassination attempt.

Chad Felix Greene also had a message for Democrats overall, asking if they can "really not advocate their political strategy without screaming EXTREME MAGA AND TRUMP WILL DESTROY ALL OF HUMANITY every 5 minutes?"

The Sunday post about Project 2025 and abortion, which is still up, was thoroughly ratioed with over 22,000 replies and close to 2,500 quoted reposts.

The Trump-Vance campaign on Monday afternoon sent out a rather long list of Democrats and their rhetoric leading up to this second attempt on Trump's life. Jeffries' post was mentioned as part of "the deplorable commentary from Democrats and the Fake News in the aftermath of the latest assassination attempt..."

Extreme MAGA Republicans are the party of a national abortion ban and Trump’s Project 2025.



We must stop them. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 15, 2024

In between the two posts full of fearmongering on Project 2025, Jeffries posted that "Political violence has no place in a democratic society," though such a vague post did not mention Trump by name.

He has not posted from his campaign account about the second assassination attempt against Trump. However, Jeffries on Monday morning did repost the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) when it comes to their hope that their party will retake the House following the November elections.

Both of those posts have been hit with replies from users calling Jeffries out for his Sunday post on "Extreme MAGA Republicans," abortion, and Project 2025.

