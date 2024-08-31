Donald Trump Has Made His Decision on Whether He'll Support Florida's Pro-Abortion Amendment 4

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump caused quite a stir on Thursday when NBC News' Dasha Burns spoke with him about Florida's Amendment 4. While a common misconception is that voting "yes" would legalize abortion up until viability, it would allow for abortion up until birth. Trump has now made clear that he will vote "no" on such a pro-abortion effort.

Burns phrased her question as the initiative being about one that would "overturn the six-week ban," asking Trump, "how are you going to vote on that?"

"Well, I think the six-week [ban] is too short, there has to be more time, and so that's--and I told them, I want more weeks," Trump offered, prompting Burns to ask "so, you'll vote in favor of the amendment?"

"I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks," Trump made clear, though that didn't necessarily speak to his views on the amendment.

"I think the six week is too short, there has to be more time," former President Trump says how he'll vote on an abortion rights amendment in Florida. pic.twitter.com/rQAdPtW9i0 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 29, 2024

Donald Trump did *not* say he’s voting for Amendment 4 in Florida. This is typical of Trump, who regularly speaks and later corrects. Alas, he _has_ said he opposes a Heartbeat Bill, but he also opposes abortion until birth (like Amd 4).



Stop digging. pic.twitter.com/PbDTejTxxO — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) August 29, 2024

On Friday afternoon, just under 24 hours after NBC News posted the clip of Burns and Trump, the Republican nominee clarified his stance when speaking to Fox News' Bryan Llenas.

Trump again reiterated his take on needing "more time" beyond a bill that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, at about six-weeks. But, he also warned how extreme Amendment 4 is.

"At the same the Democrats are radical because the nine months is just a ridiculous situation where you can do an abortion in the ninth month," Trump continued, accurately stating the position of the Harris-Walz ticket and the Democratic Party. Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), have both voted against mandating medical care be provided to babies born alive from abortions.

"And you know, some of the states, like Minnesota and other states, have it where you can actually execute the baby after birth, and all of that stuff is unacceptable," Trump continued. "So I'll be voting 'no' for that reason," he added about Amendment 4.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump says he is voting NO on Florida's Amendment 4, which would legalize abortion through the 9th month:



"All of that stuff is unacceptable so I will be voting no for that reason." pic.twitter.com/a8vf6QNjqV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 30, 2024

What happened in between such interviews? There was certainly strong reactions pouring in from pro-life groups and leaders. Among them included Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America's Marjorie Dannenfelser.

"I spoke with President Trump this evening. He has not committed to how he will vote on Amendment 4. President Trump has consistently opposed abortions after five months of pregnancy. Amendment 4 would allow abortion past this point. Voting for Amendment 4 completely undermines his position," Dannenfelser said in a statement from Thursday night.

"We strongly support Florida’s current heartbeat law. For anyone who believes in drawing a different line, they still must vote against Amendment 4, unless they don’t want a line at all. Amendment 4 would lock unlimited abortion into the state constitution, preventing the Florida legislature from enacting any changes," she further explained.

Statement on President Trump’s Florida Comment



"I spoke with President Trump this evening. He has not committed to how he will vote on Amendment 4." — SBA President @MarjorieSBA



Read more ⬇️ — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) August 29, 2024

The group also made it their pinned post to chime in on a press release when Trump made clear his intention to vote against the amendment.

"We thank President Donald Trump for announcing he will vote no on Amendment 4. President Trump is absolutely right, Amendment 4 is a radical measure that would force taxpayers to fund abortion, eliminate parental rights, take women’s health protections off the books and allow abortion throughout all of pregnancy – even in the seventh, eighth and ninth months," Dannenfelser said.

"The Left’s all-trimester abortion amendment poses a major threat to unborn children, women and girls. We must all fight diligently from now until election day. The only way Amendment 4 passes is if voters are unaware of its impacts. We thank President Trump for shedding light on how extreme this measure is and call on all Republican leaders in Florida to follow the president’s example," she further explained, making clear they appreciate Trump's clarity as he educates others on the issue.

President Trump Pledges to Vote “No” on Radical FL Abortion Amendment



"We thank President Donald Trump for announcing he will vote no on Amendment 4." - SBA President @MarjorieSBA



Read more ⬇️ — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) August 30, 2024

Students for Life of America's Kristan Hawkins, who had previously expressed concerns that "President Trump clearly doesn't want to be pro-life anymore," also celebrated the Republican nominee's change of heart.

"Grassroots lobbying matters," Hawkins posted on Friday, adding that the "last 24 hours the pro-life movement united calling on President Trump to do the right thing..."

Even with her previous post lamenting Trump's interview with Burns, Hawkins still made clear to "Vote against Kamala Harris," given her pro-abortion position.

Grassroots lobbying matters. The last 24 hours the pro-life movement united calling on President Trump to do the right thing & commit to voting “No” on Florida’s all-trimester abortion referendum.



It worked. He listened. He’s voting NO.



Keep praying that he continues to… — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 30, 2024

Besides Trump indicating his support, Amendment 4 has other factors in its favor. It's also heavily opposed by other prominent figures, like Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.

On Wednesday, Dillon shared a pinned post to his X account warning that "Amendment 4 will effectively remove all restrictions to abortion in my home state of Florida — a state which currently has substantial protections for life." He also noted he was "donating $100,000 to the effort to inform voters about the threat it poses."

Amendment 4 will effectively remove all restrictions to abortion in my home state of Florida — a state which currently has substantial protections for life.



I'll be speaking tonight at a local event Palm Beach in opposition to the amendment. I'm also donating $100,000 to the… — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 28, 2024

Information indeed looks to be a critical issue with such ballot initiatives. Even in red states like Ohio, a so-called "right" to abortion has been enshrined in the state constitution thanks to the meddling of well-funded radical groups, including from outside of Ohio. Such a ballot initiative, which also usurps parental rights, passed last November. Although he opposed Issue 1, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Trump's running mate, warned that even pro-lifers were duped into voting for it.

In Florida, amendments must meet a 60 percent threshold in order to pass. Last week, the Florida State Supreme Court ruled that a financial impact statement could be included on the ballot. "The proposed amendment would result in significantly more abortions and fewer live births per year in Florida...There is also uncertainty about whether the amendment will require the state to subsidize abortions with public funds," the statement warns in part.