Weeks Later, We Now Know That House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good Has Lost His Primary

Voters went to the polls for primary elections two weeks ago in Virginia on June 18. On Tuesday afternoon, state Sen. John McGuire was officially declared the winner by Virginia to see who will be the Republican nominee for Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He'll almost certainly be the next congressman for the district.

Advertisement

McGuire earned the endorsement of former and potentially future President Donald Trump, while Good found himself in hot water over being one of eight Republicans to vote with all Democrats to oust now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last October.

Decision Desk HQ called the race on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after the primary.

If this result is formalized, Rep. Bob Good will be the first Freedom Caucus chair to ever be toppled in a primary and general race https://t.co/APmztg5YtU — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 2, 2024

While the race just now has been called by Decision Desk HQ and the commonwealth, McGuire certainly wasted no time in declaring victory, choosing to do so late on the Tuesday night of the election.

More recently, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) expressed his congratulations to McGuire in a post last week indicating that the results would be certified on July 2, which they ultimately were.

McGuire is thanking Trump, and doubling down: “I’m your Republican nominee” — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 19, 2024

Yesterday, the final results of the VA05 primary were sent to the Board of Elections. Senator John McGuire is ahead by 375 votes and I congratulate him on his win. The Board of Elections will certify the results on July 2, and I respect Congressman Good's right to request a… — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) June 27, 2024

As POLITICO's Olivia Beavers pointed out, such a loss means Good is the first HFC chairman to lose his race. The Hill covered last week how Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), who endorsed McGuire over Good, could see his standing affected in the HFC as a result. Davidson indicated, "I am not doing media on this topic," when pressed for comment, though.

McGuire posted about his victory once more on Tuesday after the results of the primary race were made official. He thanked God as well as his wife, children, and Trump, with the post showing McGuire and Trump posing together.

Good has yet to post from his political X account about the results being certified, and his pinned post is still his post from June 19 pointing out the race was too close to call. Since the race was called, his account has, however, posted coverage from the Washington Examiner to express outrage over battles as to whether Republicans will include the issue of abortion on the party platform.

Number one, I want to thank God. We could not have done this without my wife Tracy, our incredible team, and of course President Trump! This is the honor of a lifetime. #Trump2024 #virginia #VA05 pic.twitter.com/OpHmIseqEF — John McGuire (@JohnMcGuire4VA) July 2, 2024

With the results now certified, McGuire leads with 50.3 percent of the vote to Good's 49.7 percent, a difference of 374 votes.