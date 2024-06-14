'Sit Down': AOC Called Out for Condemning Pro-Hamas Protests

Earlier this week, as Guy highlighted, there were particularly horrific examples of antisemitism on display in New York City. To recap, there was an exhibit dedicated to the Nova musical festival, where Hamas terrorists slaughtered innocent people on October 7. Townhall has watched footage from October 7, which included heart-wrenching scenes from the music festival and its aftermath. Pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers protested the exhibit on Monday. It was so "brazen and vile," to quote Guy's headline, that even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) chimed in, though people certainly had mixed reactions.

Visiting the site of the Nova music festival massacre — harrowing & horrifying. On 10/7/23, more than 350 innocent people were slaughtered in cold blood here by Hamas terrorists. These photos now mark what was once the victims’ dance floor. Look at their faces, please: pic.twitter.com/K5tZyB7YIs — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 14, 2024

The congresswoman posted on Tuesday that the protest amounted to a "callousness, dehumanization, and targeting of Jews" and "was atrocious antisemitism."

"Antisemitism has no place in our city nor any broader movement that centers human dignity and liberation," she added.

The callousness, dehumanization, and targeting of Jews on display at last night’s protest outside the Nova Festival exhibit was atrocious antisemitism - plain and simple.



Antisemitism has no place in our city nor any broader movement that centers human dignity and liberation. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 11, 2024

The post was met with 9,000 replies as well as close to 3,000 quoted reposts, with many users urging she sit this one out.

Occasional Cortex, sit down. You are a gargantuan imbecile. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 12, 2024

Thought this was being tweeted from the AOC Parody account for a second.



You are hardly one to talk about antisemitism! — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 11, 2024

I would be happy to applaud this statement from AOC if not for the fact that she encouraged the encampments on college campuses and supported every other protest that put Jews at risk.



Don't build a monster and then be shocked when it attacks Jews attending the Nova exhibit. pic.twitter.com/Ls7vDYwK2Q — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 11, 2024

AOC, too little, too late. We, as Jews, need friends and allies, not politicians who use all of their free time learning how to perform a (not so successful) balancing act. — rob berg (@robberg15) June 11, 2024

#Antisemitism YOU and your “squad” have helped foment and have massively contributed to.



Sit



The



Fuck



Down — David Draiman 🟦🎗️🇮🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) June 12, 2024

She hates this so much. She hates her job. She wanted to be out marching in that crowd so badly. Instead she's forced to issue half hearted official condemnations no one actually believes. Her comrades are the ones having all the fun. https://t.co/eNDCXmFXGC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 11, 2024

The congresswoman herself highlighted some of the backlash, putting out a new thread on Wednesday.

In it, he reminded how she herself has supported the pro-Hamas talking point of an immediate ceasefire, has voted against further weapons to the Israeli government, even thinks that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "a war criminal," and that she has been "target[ed]" by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Additionally, the accusation that my disgust at antisemitism and bigotry must be because I’m getting paid ALSO reeks of antisemitism.



Especially given the absolute mountain of evidence of how I fight AIPAC + other lobbies every day. It’s unsubstantiated, conspiratorial, gross. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 12, 2024

I am one of the only members of Congress to cosponsor the ceasefire reso since Day 1. I consistently vote NO on military budgets, including further weapons to Israeli gov. I think Netanyahu is a war criminal. AIPAC targets me.



AND I find antisemitism disgusting. Deal with it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 12, 2024

This isn't the first time AOC has had to take a tough stance on the Jewish State. Back in September 2021, she was reduced to sobbing and hugging her colleagues on the House floor after her changing her "no" vote on funding Israel's Iron Dome to "present."

That being said, there's been no posts from AOC's account about more disturbing displays of antisemitism. Also this week, the home of the Brooklyn Museum director, Anne Pasternak, was vandalized, including with a sign calling her a "white-supremacist zionist."

According to The New York Post, other Jewish board members' homes were also vandalized, and the group Palestine Action US has promised even more attacks.

NYC - “Free Palestine” radicals destroy the home of a Jew.



This movement is nothing short of being the modern day KKK and must be treated a such @ManhattanDA pic.twitter.com/He0ePlcn7I — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 12, 2024

So, what has AOC been up to? She has been posting about how she's further fighting back against AIPAC by campaigning for Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), a fellow Squad member whose opponent, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, has been endorsed by AIPAC, and is also leading in the polls. AOC also participated in a roundtable with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on how to "rein in" the U.S. Supreme Court.

