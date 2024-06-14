It's Time to Crush Our Opponents
'Sit Down': AOC Called Out for Condemning Pro-Hamas Protests

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 14, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Earlier this week, as Guy highlighted, there were particularly horrific examples of antisemitism on display in New York City. To recap, there was an exhibit dedicated to the Nova musical festival, where Hamas terrorists slaughtered innocent people on October 7. Townhall has watched footage from October 7, which included heart-wrenching scenes from the music festival and its aftermath. Pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers protested the exhibit on Monday. It was so "brazen and vile," to quote Guy's headline, that even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) chimed in, though people certainly had mixed reactions

The congresswoman posted on Tuesday that the protest amounted to a "callousness, dehumanization, and targeting of Jews" and "was atrocious antisemitism." 

"Antisemitism has no place in our city nor any broader movement that centers human dignity and liberation," she added.

The post was met with 9,000 replies as well as close to 3,000 quoted reposts, with many users urging she sit this one out. 

The congresswoman herself highlighted some of the backlash, putting out a new thread on Wednesday. 

In it, he reminded how she herself has supported the pro-Hamas talking point of an immediate ceasefire, has voted against further weapons to the Israeli government, even thinks that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "a war criminal," and that she has been "target[ed]" by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

This isn't the first time AOC has had to take a tough stance on the Jewish State. Back in September 2021, she was reduced to sobbing and hugging her colleagues on the House floor after her changing her "no" vote on funding Israel's Iron Dome to "present."

That being said, there's been no posts from AOC's account about more disturbing displays of antisemitism. Also this week, the home of the Brooklyn Museum director, Anne Pasternak, was vandalized, including with a sign calling her a "white-supremacist zionist." 

According to The New York Post, other Jewish board members' homes were also vandalized, and the group Palestine Action US has promised even more attacks. 

So, what has AOC been up to? She has been posting about how she's further fighting back against AIPAC by campaigning for Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), a fellow Squad member whose opponent, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, has been endorsed by AIPAC, and is also leading in the polls. AOC also participated in a roundtable with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on how to "rein in" the U.S. Supreme Court.

