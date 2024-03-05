UPSET: Joe Biden Has Lost a Super Tuesday Primary
Here's What Nikki Haley Is Doing Tonight
We Have More Bad News About Electric Cars
LIVE RESULTS: Trump Rolling to a Near Sweep of Super Tuesday
Live Super Tuesday Results: Will Any Democrats Give Biden a Run for His...
SUPER TUESDAY: Live House and Senate Primary Results
SCOTUS Fallout: Day 2
North Carolina's First Black Governor Could Be A Republican as Mark Robinson Wins...
KJP Leaves Us With No Hope That Biden Will Reference Laken Riley's Murder...
'FAKE NEWS' CBS News Is at It Again With Epic Fails
Is Democratic Architect of Disastrous Border Bill Getting Worse on the Issue?
Poll Shows That GOP Voters in Virginia Strongly Oppose Expanding Subsidized Health Care...
Sen. Bob Menendez Hit With Even More Charges
Here’s How One State Will Punish Teachers Who Support a ‘Trans’ Child’s Gender...
Tipsheet

Trump's Wins in Colorado and Maine Are That Much Sweeter

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 05, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 9-0 decision that the "responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States" and that the "judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand." Given that Colorado held its primary on Super Tuesday, as did Maine, where the Democratic Secretary of State had also removed Trump from the ballot, this decision was especially timely. Sure enough, Trump won both of those states on Tuesday night as he comes that much closer to clinching the Republican nomination.

Advertisement

Polls closed in Maine at 8:00pm, and Trump was declared the winner right when they closed. With an estimated 25 percent reporting, Trump has 74.2 percent to Haley's 23.9 percent.


In Colorado, polls closed at 9:00pm EST, where the race was also called right when they closed. With an estimated 97 percent reporting, Trump enjoys 62 percent to Haley's 34.6 percent.

Given how quickly the races were called and the estimated vote total that's in so far, primary voters overwhelmingly selected Trump in both of those states, just as they have in others. Had all of those votes not been able to count, if the justices had not stepped in as they did, it would be a particularly obvious display of voter disenfranchisement. And yet Democrats, including President Joe Biden himself, dare to claim it's Trump who represents a threat to democracy. 

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: Trump Rolling to a Near Sweep of Super Tuesday Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Trump has managed to hold off former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has only won the D.C. Republican primary and may very well soon be suspending her campaign given that she did not give any public remarks on Tuesday night

A single judge in Illinois had also decided to kick Trump off the ballot, just last week, even though the Trump v. Anderson decision was about to be handed down. The Illinois primary takes place on March 19. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: Trump Rolling to a Near Sweep of Super Tuesday Spencer Brown
FaniGate Saga Takes an Unexpected Turn Mia Cathell
UPSET: Joe Biden Has Lost a Super Tuesday Primary Matt Vespa
Here's What Nikki Haley Is Doing Tonight Matt Vespa
We Have More Bad News About Electric Cars Matt Vespa
'FAKE NEWS' CBS News Is at It Again With Epic Fails Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE RESULTS: Trump Rolling to a Near Sweep of Super Tuesday Spencer Brown
Advertisement