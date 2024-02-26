Vote Now for Who Should Be Trump's VP
Tipsheet

Letter With White Powder Discovered at Don Jr.'s Florida Home

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 26, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/John Raoux

Donald Trump Jr. received a letter on Monday containing an unidentified white powder that came out when the letter was opened, the Daily Beast reported, citing "three sources familiar with the matter." Don Jr. also spoke about the white powder in a conversation with the Daily Caller.

Fire trucks and respondents with hazmat suits were seen in photos at the home in Jupiter, Florida. 

As of Monday night, it is still not clear what the powder was, given that the report was "inconclusive." As a spokesperson for Don Jr. told the Daily Beast, "[t]he test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly."

"It’s just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens," Don Jr. told the Daily Caller. "Clearly, if this happened to a prominent Democrat it wouldn’t be tolerated and would drive news coverage for weeks. The media would blame all Republicans and force them to answer for it, But since it’s me, radical haters on the left will largely get a free pass and the media will barely flinch."

Don Jr. also highlighted how this has happened to him before. "It doesn’t matter what your politics are, this type of crap is unacceptable. This is actually the second white powder substance envelope that’s been mailed to me. The last time we had this happen, it was during my father’s presidency and my then-wife opened it up with my kids by her side," he also told the outlet. "So, it’s just sad that we live in a society where politics and the left’s hatred of my father would drive people to do such crazy things, but that’s where we are unfortunately."

Also circulating on X is what appears to be the letter that Don Jr. received, which contains explicit language throughout and appears to be the ramblings of a madman, and the result of indeed someone being driven "to do such crazy things" over hatred of Don Jr.'s father, former and potentially future President Donald Trump. 

Early on a highlighted portion even brings President John F. Kennedy's assassin into it, as it reads that "Lee Harvey Oswald's grandson must complete his contract." 

Don Jr. seems to be onto something with his prediction, especially how "radical haters on the left will largely get a free pass." Many users have taken to X to mock and joke about the white powder being sent to his home. This includes the suggestion that the white powder was cocaine Don Jr. was using. 

