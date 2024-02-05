Jen Psaki Isn't Doing So Well in Her Expanded Time Slot

Last year it was announced that former White House Press Secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Pskai was going to be getting an expanded time slot, with her show airing not just on Sundays but on Monday nights during the 8pm primetime slot as well. As our sister site of Twitchy highlighted, it was hardly a shocking move. It turns out that Psaki isn't doing too well, though.

"Inside With Jen Psaki" currently airs on Sundays and now, since September 25, also on Mondays at 8pm. Chris Hayes has that primetime slot from Tuesday-Friday.

According to Nielsen Media Research, for the last quarter that just passed, Psaki is down 10 percent in that coveted 25-54 advertising demo, while total viewership is at a decline of 4 percent. She averages just 133,000 viewers in the demo. Psaki is doing so poorly, in fact, that she's losing to CNN, with Anderson Cooper faring better on Monday in his 8pm time slot.

Her show also loses to repeat episodes of "Seinfeld," "Law & Order," and "Rick and Morty."

On Sunday, "Inside With Jen Psaki," which airs at 12pm, delivers just 75,000 viewers in the coveted demo. It's even beaten out by repeats of "Golden Girls" and "Roseanne" on TVLand.

And, Psaki has indeed been granting helpful coverage to the Biden reelection campaign, just as she did last month. She's also gone after Republicans in incredibly eyeroll-inducing ways, just as you'd expect, such as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) when he had just taken the gavel. That's all of course in addition to her going after former and potentially future President Donald Trump on a regular basis, who is likely to be President Joe Biden's opponent once more come the November election.

It doesn't look like the American people are buying what Psaki and her network, and the liberal mainstream media outlets are selling. Expect her to get all the more desperate. We are in an election year, after all.

That his former press secretary has such poor viewership in a key demo is just one of many issues further facing Biden as he insists he's still running for reelection. It's not just Psaki who is doing poorly. The polls show bad news for Biden as well, especially NBC News' latest poll. RealClearPolling currently has Trump with a lead over Biden of +2.1 and Biden with an approval rating of just 40.2, while 55.8 percent disapprove.



