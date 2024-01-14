Here We Go Again: Nikki Haley Non-Committal on Debates

The start of the 2024 presidential primary is officially upon us, with the Republican Iowa Caucus taking place on Monday. It's only the first of many states, though, with the New Hampshire primary coming eight days later. Former and potentially future President Donald Trump is considered the frontrunner in both of those states and for the nomination overall, though there's still other contenders looking to win the Republican nomination. Although Trump hasn't participated in the primary debates, and in fact has done other competing events, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it a priority to present himself to the American people through these debates, even if former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley isn't so willing.

DeSantis and Haley participated in a CNN debate last Wednesday, while Trump did a separate Fox News town hall. There had been considerable drama leading up to the debate at Drake University in Des Moines, though, with many wondering if such an event would even take place, given that Haley had initially been uncertain about showing up. Following criticism from the DeSantis campaign and considerable media attention, including from Townhall and our sister site of PJ Media, Haley agreed to participate, and she did. She looks to be pulling the same trick for a debate in New Hampshire, though.

There's to be a WMUR debate in New Hampshire on Thursday, though as of Saturday, Haley has yet to accept. When WMUR reported on DeSantis' criticisms and pressed her about if she would participate, she said she didn't know. "I think we're trying to get through Iowa first. That's the biggest thing," she offered. Haley then brought it back to Trump not participating in the debates, mentioning how she's debated DeSantis before. "But what I'll say is Trump going to be on that stage? I've debated DeSantis 5 times already. But is Trump going to be on that stage? He's the one I'm running against."

When the reporter phrased Haley being there as "being there for the voters," even if Trump doesn't show up, Haley insisted "I don't know," doubling down on her response that she would wait on how Iowa turned out.

The DeSantis War Room X account has been going even tougher on Haley in recent days, sharing a post of how someone during a telephone town hall from later that same day asked "why haven't you committed to the debate in New Hampshire?"

Again, Haley gave a non-committal response, pointing to Iowa. "Pretty much we want to see what happens in Iowa," was her response, as she again brought up how she's "debated five different times already," her tone almost making it sound like a chore, especially as she lamented "I want to see Trump on that stage."

Nikki Haley: “Pretty much we want to see what happens in Iowa.”



DeSantis himself also spoke to Laura Ingraham about the debates during his Fox News interview from Friday night. "We have a debate scheduled on Thursday in New Hampshire, WMUR debate. I'm the only one that's accepted that debate. I hope that debate happens. But if not, I'll be there. If they want to do a town hall, I'm game," he shared.

DeSantis certainly seems to have the debate performances going for him, especially as he also debated California Gov. Gavin Newsom for "The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate" on Fox News. He's also got plenty of endorsements in the early states. We'll know in a matter of days if that's enough to ultimately pull of a win, even with Trump so far ahead in the polls. If not, his debate performance against Newsom could certainly be a preview for what the American people might have to look forward to in four years.

