Community Notes Has Now Gotten Involved as Republicans Fight Over NDAA Compromises

A divided Congress is facing a spending battle, this time over the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Republican-controlled House is facing issues of infighting, as conservative members raise issues with what came out of negotiations between the House and the Democratic-controlled Senate. Now, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has been caught by Community Notes trying to promote the bill.

A Thursday post from the speaker spoke to House Republicans' fight "to secure crucial wins in this year’s NDAA," which they did do. Chief among them included cultural priorities so as to not allow the Department of Defense (DOD) to make the military any more woke than it already is. In fact, Johnson's post noted that one of those "wins" is to "Weed out wokeness in the military by gutting DEI programs and banning CRT and drag shows."

Johnson's post is a repost from The House Armed Services Committees chaired by Mike Rogers (R-AL), with a statement urging their colleagues in both chambers to vote for the bill. Ranking Member Adam Smith (D-WA), Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-RI) and Ranking Member Roger Wicker (R-MS) have also signed on.

"We would like to thank all the conferees for their hard work and contributions to this year’s bill. Through months of hard-fought and productive negotiations, we have crafted a bipartisan and bicameral conference report that strengthens our national security and supports our servicemembers," the statement read in part. "We urge Congress to pass the NDAA quickly and President Biden to sign it when it reaches his desk."



There's no mention of such priorities coming from the bipartisan lawmakers, with the NDAA being spoken about in such general terms. However, since a House version of the bill passed with such priorities, there's now a new version, which does not contain such wins.

The @HouseGOP fought to secure crucial wins in this year’s NDAA, the annual federal law which sets our national defense policy:



- Enhance our national defense by countering CCP aggression at home and abroad

- Provide for our troops with a historic pay raise

- Weed out wokeness… https://t.co/ESWL362rx0 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 7, 2023

As the Community Notes points out in response to Johnson's celebratory post, "The final NDAA agreed upon by the House and Senate does not ban 'drag shows' or 'gender-affirming care.' Those provisions initially appeared in the House-passed NDAA, but after negotiations with the Senate, some House Republicans agreed to drop those provisions."

In addition to citing an article from The Hill, the context added comes from the House Armed Services Committee's own website. Beyond The Hill article cited by Community Notes, there's an even more foreboding headline from Reuters, reading "US lawmakers introduce sweeping defense bill, drop most 'culture war' issues."

In addition to woke provisions such as abortion, drag shows, and transgender surgeries, the current NDAA plan also fails to drop pornographic materias and gender ideology in schools.

Johnson's post was also hit with 2,000 replies of users calling "BS," as well as over 100 quoted reposts, especially after Community Notes got involved. Many highlighted concerns with 702, a provision of FISA, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

But you extended 702.

How can you claim you’re fighting for the freedoms of Americans while giving the DOJ the ability to spy on & harass Catholics, parents at school board meetings, & Conservatives in general ??

You can’t !!

BS as usual in DC. — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) December 7, 2023

BRUTAL community note for Mike Johnson https://t.co/c7JlBthkuu pic.twitter.com/piVUx0JjBq — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) December 8, 2023

There are few people that have looked, more than I have, into woke theory and how it manifests itself in the federal government and through federal policies.



The @SpeakerJohnson #NDAA is an absolute retreat and cave on combating woke systemic racism and sexism in the military.… https://t.co/Rjtb8FfYMJ — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) December 7, 2023

Liar. The House GOP hasn't had a single significant win on anything. This NDAA funds abortion, transsexual surgery, extends warrant-less FISA searches and funds Ukraine. You are delusional. — ‘Clear and Present Danger' Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) December 7, 2023

Whether you’re a liberal or a conservative, you should try to #StopTheNDAA based on the fact that it perpetuates “backdoor searches” under FISA 702.



But if you are a conservative, you have many additional reasons to oppose it.



Even the “added context” box says so! Pass it on! https://t.co/4AGQEREzbh — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2023

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has been a vocal opponent of this version of the NDAA, which includes sharing a graphic showing what's actually in the bill, and what's not. He's called this version "watered-down" and claimed it "was jammed through with no real conference."

The graphic highlights how the "compromise," in scare quotes, does not end taxpayer funded abortion travel, taxpayer funded gender transition surgeries, President Joe Biden's "radical climte agenda," ban "drag shows and drag queen story hours on DoD installations," prohibit "race-based admissions at military academies," or get rid of "Chief Diversity Officers," all which the House Republican bill did. It also has a weaker protection of servicemembers who were discharged for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and is weaker on accountability for funding Ukraine than what had been in the House Republican version.

Since Thursday afternoon, Roy has posted the chart no less than four times from his X account.



The watered-down #NDAA should NOT be passed by the @HouseGOP. It was jammed through with no real conference, punts fixes on abortion, transgender, & even drag shows, & adds #FISA extension with no reforms that keep (bad) procedures til April 2025. #StopWeakNDAA #StopAbusiveSpying pic.twitter.com/OmcULEprIL — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 7, 2023



