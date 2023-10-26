Jim Banks Again Calls on Biden to Re-Enter Geneva Consensus Declaration to Protect Women's Health

Earlier this week marked the third anniversary of the Geneva Consensus Declaration (GCD), which affirms not only women's health, the right to life, and the importance of family, but the national sovereignty of each nation to promote these values in accordance with its own laws and policies. Although the pro-abortion President Joe Biden and his administration quickly pulled the United States out, that hasn't stopped lawmakers from demanding that he re-enter into the document.

This includes calls from Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), an honorary co-chair. "The White House is doing everything it can to fund abortions with taxpayer dollars, while the Biden State Department is promoting abortion, transgenderism and even atheism abroad," Banks said in a statement provided in an exclusive sneak peak to Townhall.

"Conservatives in Congress need to defend America’s reputation and fight for religious freedom and a pro-family and pro-life agenda around the globe. I’d like to thank Senator Daines for partnering with me on this initiative and the Institute for Women’s Health for working to bring attention to an important issue," his statement continued, referencing another honorary co-chair, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT).

The Institute for Women's Health (IWH), which put on Tuesday's anniversary event, praised Banks in a statement that also echoed the congressman's statements. "I'm grateful for Congressman Jim Banks' efforts in championing the Geneva Consensus Declaration, a significant initiative I hold dear," said Valerie Huber, president of the IWD and architect of the GCD. "This coalition of now 37 nations stands stronger than ever before, serving as a beacon for the advancement of women's optimal health in a way that honors life and the family on a global scale. I stand with the many members of Congress urging President Biden to recognize its significance and rejoin the U.S. to this thriving coalition," her statement for Townhall continued.

In addition to a resolution filed in the House on Tuesday by Banks celebrating the third anniversary, Daines filed his resolution in that chamber. Daines is another honorary co-chair and spoke during Tuesday's event.

By not being a part of the declaration, the United States is missing out. In addition to highlighting what the declaration supports when it comes to advocating for women's health, the resolution points out that "the Geneva Consensus Declaration was signed on

October 22, 2020, by 32 countries from every region of the world, representing more than 1,600,000,000 people, which committed to working together on the core pillars enshrined in the Declaration, and 36 countries are now part of this coalition[.]"

The resolution calls on not just Biden to rejoin the Geneva Consensus Declaration, but for all future presidents to continue that support as well.

One of those potentially future presidents, former President Donald Trump, had pledged last month to rejoin the GCD, as the IWH's X account highlighted in light of the anniversary.

Thank you Senator @SteveDaines, @SenHydeSmith and Congressman @Jim_Banks for your support and bicameral resolution, urging President Biden to rejoin the #GenevaConsensusDeclaration. https://t.co/I2nL832MTu — The Institute for Women's Health (@IWH4women) October 25, 2023

Other co-chairs included Sens. James Lankford (R-OK) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), who also spoke, as well as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Reps. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) and Chris Smith (R-NJ).

Former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar, who served under the Trump administration, spoke at this year's luncheon. "The Geneva Consensus Declaration represents the most historic and significant commitment of nations working together for better health for women, the preservation of human life, support for the family as foundational to a healthy society and the protection of national sovereignty in global politics," he said.

In contrast, current HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has made clear from the start that the Biden administration is pushing a rabidly pro-abortion agenda.

Townhall covered last year's commemoration as well, especially in light of the Biden administration's claim to care about women's health. By Biden withdrawing just eight days into his presidency, and so far refusing to re-join, he may not care so much about women's health after all, especially if it gets in the way of his pro-abortion agenda.