The ACLU Is Once More on the Side of Convicted Killers Identifying as Trans

Rebecca Downs
September 04, 2023
Back in June, the ACLU lamented that the state of Florida did not provide "medically necessary gender-affirming care" to Duane Owen before he was executed. He had killed and raped a 14-year-old and then also committed murder again, years later. The ACLU is at it again coming to the defense of a male inmate who claims to be transgender, this time in Indiana. 

The latest lamentation about transgender inmates is just as tone deaf as the one from earlier this year. In late August, the Indiana chapter announced it was suing the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) for denying surgery to a biological male, Jonathan C. Richardson, who also goes by Autumn Cordellione. Indiana passed HEA 1569 into law during the 2023 session, which handles "Restrictions on DOC provision of gender therapy."

There is no mention in the Twitter thread or in the press release that such surgery would be paid for by taxpayers. There's also no mention of the nature of Richardson's crimes. According to a report from the Daily Mail, he "admitted to killing 'the little f**king b*tch' after he was arrested for the strangulation death of his 11-month-old stepdaughter" and "was sentenced to more than five decades behind bars."

As the report further mentions when it comes to the disturbing details:

Richardson was convicted of killing his 11-month-old stepdaughter by strangling her to death in September 2001. Richardson was in charge of his stepdaughter while the victim's mom was away for the day. 

The killer initially told police that he found the victim in a crib and she had vomit coming from her mouth. Richardson later admitted she was fussy and he had tried to calm her down. 

It was determined the little girl died from manual strangulation. 

While the sicko was behind bars, Richardson told a correctional officer, 'well all I know is I killed the little f**king b*tch.'

In 2002, Richardson was sentenced to 55 years in prison.  

The ACLU insists that HEA 1569 is a violation of the Eighth Amendment and is "necessary and even lifesaving." The far-left organization also claims that the law violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

"The DOC cannot deny necessary treatment to incarcerated people simply on the basis that they are transgender. To do so is a form of discrimination," Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director claimed. "Gender-affirming care is life-saving care. If the legislature can deny a form of healthcare arbitrarily, they could just as easily deny other lifesaving treatments to people who are incarcerated."

As of Monday, the ACLU of Indiana Twitter account has tweeted about the lawsuit in recent weeks no less than three times since then, doubling down on their claims that the surgery is "necessary."

This is not the only concerning matter to do with biological men claiming to be transgender women. As Madeline covered last month, the Heritage Foundation's Accountability Project obtained documents showing that 50.3 percent of biological men imprisoned in Wisconsin who claim to be transgender women have committed at least one count of sexual assault.


