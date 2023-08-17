Women Denied Critical Medical Treatment for Criticizing Transgender Ideology

Earlier this month, a woman named Marlene shared her story on Twitter about how she was denied critical medical treatment over her criticisms of a transgender flag. Libs of TikTok brought attention to her story as well. According to a letter from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) dated June 29, 2023, Marlene's last day of treatment was to be on July 29, 2023. As Marlene mentioned over Twitter and in messages with Townhall, she is a liver transplant recipient and is also facing a double mastectomy due to her breast cancer.

Messages shared by Libs of TikTok show Marlene emphasizing "I do not feel comfortable" going to the Richmond office, "as a gender critical woman, who believes gender to be a nonsense [sic] and sexed bodies to be a reality." She also describes taking issue with "that enormous transgenderism banner hanging like a Nazi flag behind the reception desk."

"Where is the Flag for women? For children," Marlene's message goes on to ask.

Her message also reveals further concern with the transgender flag as she details "I have been threatened on Twitter by transactivists by rape and death-so it is daunting to go for medical treatment with that banner proclaiming that what I am-an adult human female (calling myself that now is hateful per OHSU) a woman, is a mere opt-in category for any gender nonconforming male and not a reality itself-."

After also expressing concern for how "This, this negates women completely," Marlene explains the overall issue of transgender radical ideology, and not merely how it applies to her and her situation.

"Women are being told, once again, what we are and what we may be, is to be defined and limited by men who have some preferences they'd like enforced-Which include bepenised males claiming every female right to privacy and protection from male pattern sexual violence. XY male violence toward women is undimmed by any level of transition," the message read.

"The last paragraph in Marlene’s message is correct. No one asked women if they wanted to be erased in order to appease the delusions of people who believe they can change their gender," Bonchie, writing at our sister site of RedState noted when covering Marlene being denied medical care. "Yet, they are not only being forced to tolerate such treatment but they are being told they must be submissive to the ideology as well. Besides, why does a hospital need to hang a transgender flag in the reception area anyway? What does transgenderism have to do with treating cancer?"

In a further display of unforgiving the transgender ideology and those who adhere to it can be, Marlene was told she had to seek "re-education" with regards to her views.

The letter from June 29 from OHSU is also included, noting that the action to discharge Marlene from the Richmond Family Medicine Clinic is due to "ongoing disrespectful and hurtful remarks about our LGBTQ community and staff." Although that clinic is mentioned by name, the letter also later goes on to read that Marlene was "also now dismissed from all OSHU Family Medicine clinics, including Immediate Care clinics." They did not seem inclined to even provide her with a referral, as the letter says that "If you need assistance in finding a new provider, please contact your health plan."

Although the letter is from just a few months ago, Marlene told Townhall about how she had been raising issues for years about the flag.

This wasn't the only issue that Marlene has had with OSHU. While they were prioritizing transgender activism, OSHU seemed to have been failing with other issues that do actually have to do with medical care, such as training their staff to be more professional. Marlene told Townhall she felt "actual scorn from the staff," for instance. When Marlene had called to leave a message for her doctor, she got into it with a receptionist, who hung up on her. Upon calling back she asked, "did I hurt the trans persons feelings," and it was she who ended the call after she says the receptionist questioned, "what did you say," the receptionist's voice described by Marlene as being "all drawn out and filled with certainty and menace."

It was then that Marlene told Townhall she "found the insulting letter saying that I may never again darken the doorway of OHSU."

Marlene responded with an enthusiastic "Yes!" when asked by Townhall if she is still looking for legal or medical assistance, adding she is "Very[,] very tired of this struggle."