What Does the Secret Service Know About Cocainegate and When Will We Find Out?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 11, 2023 9:50 PM

The Biden administration has been rather uncooperative after cocaine was found at the White House last week. What's even more unhelpful, and suspicious, is how the story has been constantly changing. Law enforcement officials have said that it's unlikely we'll know whose it was. People have been speculating it belonged to Hunter Biden, though. This isn't some casual concern, no matter how you cut it. Last Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer indicated he was requesting a briefing with the Secret Service, as did Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR). At one point, it wasn't going to be happening until late July, which could be several weeks from now. As Fox News Chad Pergram revealed on Tuesday night, however, that's been moved to July 13, this Thursday. Such a date at least is more in line with the lawmakers' request for before July 14. 

Not only is it helpful that the briefing's been moved up, but it's also telling, since Fox has reportedly been told that this means the Secret Service may actually have something more to share. Axios has reported that the briefing will take place at 10am, citing "two GOP aides familiar with the plan," which looks to include Comer's staff. 

Also later this week is when the Secret Service is expected to wrap up their investigation of the matter, according to CNN, regardless as to whether a suspect has been identified. The report cites "a federal law enforcement official."

There's more signs that the Secret Service may know something, which includes their response to a FOIA request from Bloomberg's Jason Leopold. According to the letter that Leopold received, "the file is being exempted since disclosure could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings."

Although the response isn't unexpected, Leopold says he's still going to appeal. 

Buckle up, Thursday is almost here. 

Joe Biden Sure Is Having a Tough Time at the NATO Summit Rebecca Downs


