What Does the Secret Service Know About Cocainegate and When Will We Find Out?

The Biden administration has been rather uncooperative after cocaine was found at the White House last week. What's even more unhelpful, and suspicious, is how the story has been constantly changing. Law enforcement officials have said that it's unlikely we'll know whose it was. People have been speculating it belonged to Hunter Biden, though. This isn't some casual concern, no matter how you cut it. Last Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer indicated he was requesting a briefing with the Secret Service, as did Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR). At one point, it wasn't going to be happening until late July, which could be several weeks from now. As Fox News Chad Pergram revealed on Tuesday night, however, that's been moved to July 13, this Thursday. Such a date at least is more in line with the lawmakers' request for before July 14.

Not only is it helpful that the briefing's been moved up, but it's also telling, since Fox has reportedly been told that this means the Secret Service may actually have something more to share. Axios has reported that the briefing will take place at 10am, citing "two GOP aides familiar with the plan," which looks to include Comer's staff.

Secret Service briefing on White House cocaine now moved UP to Thursday, July 13 at 10 am. Will be with staff



Had been told earlier today it would be moved back until late July. But that just changed.



Fox is told this means the USSS may have more to share about its inquiry — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 10, 2023

Also later this week is when the Secret Service is expected to wrap up their investigation of the matter, according to CNN, regardless as to whether a suspect has been identified. The report cites "a federal law enforcement official."

There's more signs that the Secret Service may know something, which includes their response to a FOIA request from Bloomberg's Jason Leopold. According to the letter that Leopold received, "the file is being exempted since disclosure could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings."

Although the response isn't unexpected, Leopold says he's still going to appeal.

Buckle up, Thursday is almost here.

NEW: In response to my #FOIA request, Secret Service says it cannot release any records about the cocaine found in the White House because it would interfere enforcement proceedings. pic.twitter.com/28ErB3oWkL — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) July 11, 2023

Absolutely. Nothing unusual with that response. I'm still going to appeal though because agencies cannot issue a blanket b7a denial without conducting a document by document search and segregating records that would not interfere with enforcement proceedings, if any exist — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) July 11, 2023



