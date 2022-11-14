Is This Why the Red Wave Fizzled?
Kyrsten Sinema's Likely Primary Challenger Claims She 'Did Nothing' for Midterms
Border Patrol Union: No Confidence in Whoever Replaces Former Commissioner Magnus
Biden Admin Directs Pregnant Underage Migrants to Be Transported to Pro-Abortion States
Ronna McDaniel to Run for Reelection As RNC Chair
Biden Left One Major Topic Out of His Conversation With China's President
One Final Day: Our Largest VIP Discount Ever
It Looks Like Biden Is Changing His Tune on What Was Once a...
Supreme Court Rejects Bump Stock Ban Case
Let's Talk About Trump's Repeated Attacks on DeSantis
Joy Reid Really Thinks You’re *This* Dumb
Washington Post Headline on Suspected UVA Shooter Raises Eyebrows
Here's What Some Republicans Are Hoping to See Lee Zeldin Do Next
Calls to Delay Senate Leadership Elections Grow Louder
Biden Immigration Official Resigns Following Ultimatum to Quit or Be Fired
Tipsheet

Kyrsten Sinema's Likely Primary Challenger Claims She 'Did Nothing' for Midterms

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 14, 2022 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

While the 2022 midterms are just about wrapping up, chatter about the 2024 election is already heating up. Beyond the presidential election, 2024 will be a noteworthy election for Senate Democrats as well, given how unfavorable the map looks for them. One such seat up is that of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who has incurred the wrath from her fellow Democrats for maintaining the status quo when it comes to the filibuster. An almost certain primary challenger of hers, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), is now calling her out as it applies to the midterms as well.

While discussing the recent midterms on MSNBC's "American Voices" on Sunday, Rep. Gallego had no problem throwing his fellow Arizona Democrat under the bus. This is after host Alicia Menendez brought up a tweet from Sinema that Gallego quote retweeted.

Gallego pointed out "I don't think she'll learn," and then went on to claim how Democrats supposedly did as well as they did "because we fought together as a party," going on to also tout his own efforts in getting fellow party members reelected," including campaigning and donating. "We fought as a team in Arizona, and we won."

When it comes to Sinema's efforts, or lack thereof, Gallego offered that "Senator Sinema was nowhere to be seen, at all," claiming that "you did not see her at one public event for anybody." This is despite how the congressman pointed out "she could have been a very good surrogate," who emphasized "she did nothing."

The likely primary challenger had some thoughts as to why she wasn't campaigning more, which is that "she only cares about herself" and "she doesn't care about this doesn't help us take control of the Senate." Gallego also mentioned that Sinema predicted the Democrats could lose control of the Senate, while accepting an award from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in September.

Gallego added even more fuel to the fire, increasing potential chatter that he will challenge Sinema when he doubled down on how he felt it necessary to respond to that tweet. "We just can't let this happen. She needs to either get on this team, get involved, or make some future decisions about what she wants to do with her career," Gallego said.

Menendez asked Gallego directly if he has made any plans about a primary challenge to Sinema, though he mentioned he will not make that decision until 2023. He did not appear to rule it out, but rather merely delayed that decision. 

POLITICO furthered such chatter back in April with a deep dive interview that Gallego would challenge Sinema. Just as he did on Sunday, Gallego accused Sinema of only thinking about herself and even then predicted she wouldn't help Democrats. Such a claim looks to have been a self-fulfilling prophecy then.

On Friday, an article from Alan Nunez with Al Día further raised speculation that Gallego might challenge Sinema. 

As of Monday afternoon, the gubernatorial race between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake is not yet called, though Hobbs maintains a slight lead. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) was the projected winner on Friday night, against Republican challenger Blake Masters.

That night, Sinema tweeted a message of congratulations for Kelly from her campaign account.

Gallego won his race in Arizona's 3rd Congressional District by over 50 points, with an estimated 88 percent of the vote in. When it comes to his announcement on what's next, as Menendez pointed out, 2023 is only a couple of months away. 

Tags: KYRSTEN SINEMA 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Latest Counts Indicate Who Will Likely Control the House Guy Benson
Let’s Talk About Trump Kurt Schlichter
Is This Why the Red Wave Fizzled? Matt Vespa
Let's Talk About Trump's Repeated Attacks on DeSantis Guy Benson
A Race That's Key to Democrats' Chances of Holding the House Has Been Called Leah Barkoukis
Washington Post Headline on Suspected UVA Shooter Raises Eyebrows Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Latest Counts Indicate Who Will Likely Control the House Guy Benson