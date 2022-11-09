Sen. Marco Rubio Runs Away With Reelection Fight

Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 08, 2022 8:40 PM
On Tuesday night, shortly after the remaining polls closed in Florida, Decision Desk HQ called the Senate race there in favor of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who was seeking reelection while being challenged by Rep. Val Demings (D-FL). 

The race was called at 8:00pm. With 88 percent of the vote in, Rubio leads by double digits, 56.66 percent to Demings' 42.30 percent. 



While Florida is considered to be going increasingly red, Demings was considered something of a rising star in the Democratic Party. While forecasts and polls favored Rubio, Demings' loss is stunning when it comes to the amount of money she spent and raised for this race, which was more than Rubio.

Demings revealed herself to be far too radical for a Republican state, especially in how she dismissed the top of mind issue of inflation, claiming it was only such an important issue because Rubio was talking about it. She instead chose to prioritize abortion, like so many other Democrats, to their folly, have done. Demings also had a less than stellar debate performance last month, to put it politely. 

Decision Desk HQ also called the race for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in his reelection bid against Charlie Crist, who was running this time as a Democrat. A Republican, Anna Paulina Luna, was elected to fill Crist's House seat, which he resigned from to run for governor. 

Pivotal to the race was how well Rubio and DeSantis performed in Miami-Dade County, which was trending over Twitter as a result, in addition to "Florida" and "Rubio." In Miami-Dade, Rubio won there with 53.36 percent to Demings' 45.76 percent. 

Support came pouring in for Rubio, including from RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. 


