Jennifer Wexton Manages to Hold Onto Her House Seat in Virginia

In Virginia's 10th Congressional District, one of three races particularly worth watching in the commonwealth, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) managed to fend off Republican opponent Hung Cao and win her third term.

Decision Desk HQ called the race shortly after 10:00pm. With 94 percent of the vote in, she leads with 52.48 percent of the vote to Cao's 47.52 percent. Of those three races worth watching, Wexton's was considered the safest for Democrats, and had been considered "Likely Democratic" by forecasters.

Decision Desk HQ projects Jennifer Wexton (D) wins re-election to the U.S. House in Virginia's 10th Congressional District.#DecisionMade: 10:02pm EST



Should the final results look similar to what they are now, this will be a considerable drop in support for Wexton, considering that she won by double digits in 2020 and in 2018, when she first won by defeating then Rep. Barbara Comstock. Each of those races, Wexton won with more than 56 percent of the vote.

Wexton's final support may ultimately be updated though as more votes are counted.

The other races in Virginia include the 2nd Congressional District, where Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) is being challenged by Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans, and in the 7th Congressional District, where Rep. Abigail Spanberger is being challenged by Republican Yesli Vega. At this time, Luria looks to be in trouble, while Spanberger will likely hold on.

Cao was supported by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), as were Kiggans and Spanberger, in addition to other Virginia Republican House candidates.



