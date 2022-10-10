AOC Savaged Over Tweet Decrying Anti-Semitism

Late on Sunday night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) sent out a particularly tone-deaf tweet in which she decried antisemitism, specifically in the context of Kanye West. In addition to pointing out how it's "harmful + dangerous" to Jews, AOC also mentioned it's "to our collective society at large." Her tweet closed with a call it "reject this," using a trash can emoji, "whenever we see it."

There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large.



We must reject this 🚮 wherever we see it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 10, 2022

As of Monday afternoon, there are almost 10,500 replies calling AOC out for her tweet. Our friends at Twitchy highlighted some of the best ones earlier on Monday. The issue isn't antisemitism, but rather the squad member's hypocrisy, including her association with fellow squad members Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), as well as her own actions.

Rich coming from a person who is friends with antisemitists. pic.twitter.com/b3nX1F7ClR — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 10, 2022

Omar hardest hit — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 10, 2022

Have you met Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 10, 2022

Wow, such bold move for you to denounce @IlhanMN like that. — Braden Pace (@bradenpace) October 10, 2022

Attn: @IlhanMN



Come get your girl. She’s straight throwing you under the bus!!! 😱 🔥 👀 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 10, 2022

All such congresswomen have a history of antisemitic and anti-Israel remarks, for years.

Rep. Omar is known for having tweeted in 2012 accusing Israel of "hypnotizing the world," which she has defended. In May of last year, she, like Rep. Tlaib, accused Israel of being an "apartheid state," and in such a tweeted implied to refer to it as such was being "on the right side of history." Last month, as I covered, she also abstained from voting on an amendment in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs that was brought forth by Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), that served to further call out antisemitism.

The House in 2019 voted on a resolution that was meant to condemn Rep. Omar's anti-semitism, but under Democratic control it was significantly watered down.

In addition to repeatedly referring to Israel as an "apartheid state," Rep. Tlaib also last month called out Israel by claiming progressives couldn't support the nation. Such remarks drew the ire not only from the Democratic Majority for Israel, whose very existence negates Tlaib's claims, but also fellow members of Congress, including Reps. Richie Torres (D-NY) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

Reps. Omar and Tlaib voted against funding of the Iron Dome in September of last year, though AOC was forced to vote "present," a move which left her sobbing on the House floor.

The squad, which also includes members such as Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), has also taken a stance on BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) against Israel.

"Ilhan Omar" and "Rashida Tlaib" have both been trending over Twitter on Monday. New York Magazine's Jonathan Chait tweeted in response to one of AOC's detractors, but, as Twitchy also highlighted, was quickly reminded how watered down the amendment he was referring to actually was.