Joy Reid is known for having some pretty hot garbage takes on her MSNBC show, "The ReidOut," along with guests who propagate god-awful perspectives of their own. On Tuesday night, Reid had on Georgetown Law Professor Rosa Brooks, who, given her profession, should know better than to mock the Constitution as she did throughout the segment.

Reid and her guests were discussing the Highland Park shooting that took place during a July 4 parade when she asked Brooks, "What do you make of this sort of sense that we now essentially live at the mercy of whoever can, you know, go into the store and to buy an AR-15, decide shoot at whoever is available?"

The professor touted her experience "working in conflict zones around the world," equating footage from Highland Park to war zones, claiming, "We are now living in that world too, and we have brought it on ourselves."

"We can't say, oops, it's the Russians' fault, they shouldn't have invaded us. Or oops, this is Al-Qaeda. This is us. This is 100 percent us, and it's because we are essentially slaves to a document that was written more than 230 years ago by a tiny group of white slave-owning men," she continued.

Brooks went further when it comes to slavery, claiming, "We cannot break out of the bondage we've imposed on ourselves." She went on to lambast the U.S. Supreme Court for how it bases its decision on the Constitution, as is the Court's job to do, by pointing out "everything the Supreme Court has decided in reference to this ancient document, which is just not serving us well" and "is causing us enormous problems and enormous tragedies at this point."

This is a woman who teaches Constitutional Law at Georgetown. Not only has she been a tenured professor there since 2006, but she also serves as Georgetown Law's Associate Dean for Centers and Institutes and is a co-director of Georgetown's Center on Innovations in Public Safety.

On Wednesday morning, Professor Brooks tweeted a message to "MAGAland," accusing them of not respecting the Constitution.

Yeah, MAGAland, I meant what I said. And by the way: right or wrong, the Constitution is still the law of the land, so it would be nice if y’all would respect it a bit more yourselves (not just the parts you happen to find convenient. Cf., Jan 6) https://t.co/VryZYiO4gq — Rosa Brooks (@brooks_rosa) July 6, 2022

In her Twitter thread, she shared multiple articles taking issue with the Constitution and Founding Fathers, including several by Mike Seidman, another professor at Georgetown Law.

And a recent piece by Paul Waldman to similar effect:https://t.co/pYaeEKSwts — Rosa Brooks (@brooks_rosa) July 6, 2022

And a more recent piece by Mike Seidman: https://t.co/JErIiCcN2W — Rosa Brooks (@brooks_rosa) July 6, 2022

For the 2022-2023 school year at Georgetown, it costs nearly $72,000 in tuition for a J.D., with other costs amounting to an estimated cost of attendance of $103,400.