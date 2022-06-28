kamala harris

Kamala Harris Gives Chillingly Unclear Interview with CNN on Biden Admin Expanding Abortion

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jun 28, 2022 3:45 PM
Kamala Harris Gives Chillingly Unclear Interview with CNN on Biden Admin Expanding Abortion

Source: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

On Monday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with CNN's Dana Bash. Predictably, they discussed the fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision. 

The Biden administration has been looking to do what it can to expand abortion access despite the Dobbs decision. As the vice president revealed at one point during Monday's interview, they are "looking at" what Bash described as "financial resources" in the form of a voucher program for women looking to travel to other states to have an abortion if it is not as easily accessible in their home state. 

Harris called Bash's question about the vouchers "a very important point" and explained it had to do with "ensuring women have the ability to actually travel without impairment." 

Another point raised by Bash that would have long-term consequences was whether or not it was appropriate to get rid of the filibuster in order to expand abortion at the congressional level. President Joe Biden himself called, once more, for Congress to pass the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would not only codify Roe but expand it. It passed the House last September but has failed in the Senate twice, though it did receive 51 votes in favor last month

Harris's position on the filibuster would be particularly noteworthy because, as Bash reminded, as vice president, she is the president of the Senate. She tried to hide behind Biden's remarks, saying, "He has spoken on that issue," with Bash pointing out he had "left the door open." 

Despite claiming clarity from the administration, Harris wasn't clear at all. "I think [the president] has been clear about where we stand on this issue of reproductive health and what precedent and our administration have within our tool kit to do, and so far, that's what we've been pursuing." 

Unlike Vice President Harris, key Democrats in recent days were clear on their position when it comes to the filibuster. Many doubled down on calls to get rid of it in order to pass the WHPA. 

Among those calling for an end to the filibuster included Democratic candidates for key Senate seats in Wisconsin to oust Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Pennsylvania to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA). 

Beyond the concerning and consequential remarks she made above, the vice president also made some particularly striking remarks illustrating how men have been able to use abortion for selfish purposes. 

Her remarks were made under the fear-mongering guise of how the Dobbs decision means "everyone has something at risk on this." She spoke to those who "are the parents of sons," warning them to "do think about what this means for the life of your son and what that will mean in the terms of choices he will have." 

Because of relaxed abortion laws under the strict confines of Roe in the United States, men were more easily allowed to selfishly benefit from their partners having an abortion, with abortion rescuing them from any sense of responsibility. 

The mainstream media has highlighted and even promoted these stories, including The New York Times, shortly after protests erupted in New York City after the Dobbs decision was leaked earlier last month. More recently, the TODAY Show used Father's Day as a way to promote abortion by featuring such stories. 

