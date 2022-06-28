Kamala Harris Gives Chillingly Unclear Interview with CNN on Biden Admin Expanding Abortion

On Monday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with CNN's Dana Bash. Predictably, they discussed the fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

The Biden administration has been looking to do what it can to expand abortion access despite the Dobbs decision. As the vice president revealed at one point during Monday's interview, they are "looking at" what Bash described as "financial resources" in the form of a voucher program for women looking to travel to other states to have an abortion if it is not as easily accessible in their home state.

Harris called Bash's question about the vouchers "a very important point" and explained it had to do with "ensuring women have the ability to actually travel without impairment."

Kamala Harris: “Looking at" using federal tax dollars to provide travel vouchers for abortions pic.twitter.com/IKY7CO6kbV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2022

Another point raised by Bash that would have long-term consequences was whether or not it was appropriate to get rid of the filibuster in order to expand abortion at the congressional level. President Joe Biden himself called, once more, for Congress to pass the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would not only codify Roe but expand it. It passed the House last September but has failed in the Senate twice, though it did receive 51 votes in favor last month.

Harris's position on the filibuster would be particularly noteworthy because, as Bash reminded, as vice president, she is the president of the Senate. She tried to hide behind Biden's remarks, saying, "He has spoken on that issue," with Bash pointing out he had "left the door open."

Despite claiming clarity from the administration, Harris wasn't clear at all. "I think [the president] has been clear about where we stand on this issue of reproductive health and what precedent and our administration have within our tool kit to do, and so far, that's what we've been pursuing."

Kamala Harris repeatedly dodges when asked if she has a position on eliminating the filibuster pic.twitter.com/py9f4WeygH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2022

Unlike Vice President Harris, key Democrats in recent days were clear on their position when it comes to the filibuster. Many doubled down on calls to get rid of it in order to pass the WHPA.

The Senate has a moral responsibility to abolish the filibuster and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine reproductive rights into law.



I won’t stop fighting to protect women’s freedom to control their bodies, lives, and futures. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 24, 2022

Abolish the filibuster. Codify Roe. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 24, 2022

The House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act months ago to codify Roe. The Senate must reject the filibuster and pass it. This is the worst reversal of constitutional freedom since the Court gutted the Reconstruction amendments in the 19th and 20th centuries. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) June 25, 2022

If Republicans can end the filibuster to install right-wing judges to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrats can and must end the filibuster, codify Roe v. Wade, and make abortion legal and safe. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 27, 2022

Among those calling for an end to the filibuster included Democratic candidates for key Senate seats in Wisconsin to oust Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Pennsylvania to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

In just 133 days, I will defeat Ron Johnson, expand our Senate majority, and abolish the filibuster. — Tom Nelson (@NelsonforWI) June 28, 2022

We can't wait. We need Democrats to vote like Democrats, scrap the filibuster, and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) June 25, 2022

Beyond the concerning and consequential remarks she made above, the vice president also made some particularly striking remarks illustrating how men have been able to use abortion for selfish purposes.

Her remarks were made under the fear-mongering guise of how the Dobbs decision means "everyone has something at risk on this." She spoke to those who "are the parents of sons," warning them to "do think about what this means for the life of your son and what that will mean in the terms of choices he will have."

KAMALA: "If you are a parent of sons, do think about what this means for the life of your son and what that will mean in terms of the choices he will have." pic.twitter.com/PFRBDx9bl0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2022

Because of relaxed abortion laws under the strict confines of Roe in the United States, men were more easily allowed to selfishly benefit from their partners having an abortion, with abortion rescuing them from any sense of responsibility.

The mainstream media has highlighted and even promoted these stories, including The New York Times, shortly after protests erupted in New York City after the Dobbs decision was leaked earlier last month. More recently, the TODAY Show used Father's Day as a way to promote abortion by featuring such stories.

There is nothing I find more detestable than “men” like Derek. He’s happy to use and exploit women for sex with none of the consequences: bearing and raising a child or having an abortion, which comes with tremendous psychological and physical costs. Despicable. https://t.co/hqXJjt0bD6 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 4, 2022