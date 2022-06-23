EXCLUSIVE: Elise Stefanik Latest to Endorse Matt Foldi for Congress

On Thursday, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who serves as the House Republican Conference chairwoman, endorsed Matthew Foldi in his primary race for Maryland's 6th Congressional District. Townhall received an exclusive about this most recent endorsement.

"I am excited to endorse Matthew Foldi for Congress. We need strong, conservative fighters to help us defeat the Radical Left’s agenda and hold Joe Biden accountable, and Matthew would help usher in the next generation of Republican leadership. Having served as the youngest lawmaker in Congress when I was elected, I know Matthew would carry that torch and be an immediate asset to the new Republican Majority. Matthew has my complete support, and I look forward to serving with him when we take back the House," Rep. Stefanik said in a statement.

As the congresswoman mentions in her endorsement, Foldi, who is 25, would be the youngest lawmaker if elected.

"Congresswoman Stefanik is a strong Republican leader in the House and I’m honored to have her support. Taking back the majority and stopping the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration is critical. I look forward to working with Congresswoman Stefanik when we take back Congress to put America back on the right track," Foldi said in a statement.

Stefanik's endorsement is one of many. As I covered on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has also endorsed Foldi. He too spoke of the majority Republicans are expected to have next Congress, following the upcoming November midterms, now just a little over four months away.

Foldi was also endorsed by another prestigious member on Wednesday, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who chairs the Republican Study Committee (RSC).

Other Republican members who have endorsed Foldi include Reps. Don Bacon (NE), Carol Miller (WV), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA), Darrell Issa (CA), Claudia Tenney (NY), and Michael Waltz (FL).

The seat is currently held by Rep. David Trone, a Democrat, who is facing his own primary challengers, and who was just recently moved over to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's (DCCC) frontline list, meaning he is a particularly vulnerable incumbent.

Once a more Democratic district, it's now R+1 and is considered Maryland's "highly competitive" seat, according to FiveThirtyEight. The primary will take place on July 19.