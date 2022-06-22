Kevin McCarthy Endorses Matthew Foldi in Key Midterm Race

On Tuesday morning, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave his endorsement to Matthew Foldi in Maryland's 6th Congressional District. At 25, Foldi, who was previously an investigative journalist for The Washington Free Beacon, would be the youngest member of Congress if elected.

I am honored to receive the endorsement of GOP Leader @kevinomccarthy. Leader McCarthy has spent his entire career getting Republicans across the country elected to stop the radical left. I look forward to working with him to take our country back #MD06 pic.twitter.com/eO2y1fdrYk — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 21, 2022

In his statement endorsing Foldi, Leader McCarthy spoke of how Republicans are already predicted to win control of the House and noted, with original emphasis, that "Matthew Foldi's campaign for Congress is critical to taking back the Republican Majority and stopping the disastrous Biden agenda. His experience as an investigative reporter will be crucial in helping our new majority hold this White House accountable. Matthew's strong campaign has expanded the map and I'm confident he can oust another do-nothing Democrat and help us lead on Day One. I'm proud to endorse Matthew Foldi for Congress."

In a statement for Townhall, Foldi said that "Leader McCarthy’s endorsement is a testament to the work this campaign has been doing on the ground. Republicans across the country should be focused on taking back the majority. I’m the only candidate in this race that can win in November and it’s time for all Republicans in this district to unite so that we can defeat David Trone and fire Nancy Pelosi."

That same day, Foldi's Twitter account retweeted a map of other endorsements he has received from members of Congress.

The future Speaker is riding with #TeamFoldi, now it's time for the rest of Western Maryland to do the same. Vote July 19 for Matthew Foldi on YOUR Republican ballot if you live in Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick, or (part of) Montgomery county! https://t.co/d0GdJ6sXLV pic.twitter.com/wtduXQtzhg — Tadeusz Mrozek, UMBC '25 B.A. Econ, B.S. Stat (@TadeuszMrozek2) June 21, 2022

Such endorsements, which are also listed on Foldi's campaign website, include Reps. Don Bacon (NE), Carol Miller (WV), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA), Darrell Issa (CA), Claudia Tenney (NY) and Michael Waltz (FL). He has received more than Congressional endorsements, too, such as from Ambassador Richard Grenell.

On Tuesday night, Foldi's Twitter account also touted that he had been endorsed by the Montgomery County Republican Club.

In my work as both President and Vice President of @mocoyr, I’ve worked closely with the MCGOP Club and am honored to have their endorsement ???? https://t.co/Mfga5mR0KS pic.twitter.com/gijaCaI4EZ — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 22, 2022

Although Foldi still has to win his crowded primary on July 19, he has already been going after Rep. David Trone, the district's Democratic congressman, from the start of his campaign. In multiple tweets, Foldi has referred to the congressman as a "part time" worker highlighting how his office is closed for several days during the week.

Unacceptable. https://t.co/nrHa5NrubT pic.twitter.com/5VGITgHTEy — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) May 25, 2022

Let’s finally get Western Maryland a full time congressman!https://t.co/DmcF1HPFOM https://t.co/W4xo9Q44gf pic.twitter.com/UjdUSI8fl7 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) May 27, 2022

In contrast, Foldi promises to be a "full time congressman," as he also did in a campaign ad that was released last week.

Help me fight: https://t.co/PgGAxnbV09 pic.twitter.com/VXrD38VUC0 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 15, 2022

It appears Democrats know they have much to fear with Foldi as the nominee. Last week, as Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState reported, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) moved Trone to their frontline status, meaning he's a particularly vulnerable incumbent. Trone himself acknowledged the designation.

I was just named to the @dccc Frontline. This is a sign of the challenge we face this year to keep CD-6 blue. With national Republicans already naming this one of their top targeted races to flip, I need your support as well. Click below to add your name.https://t.co/xZElhHuDPg — David Trone (@davidjtrone) June 14, 2022

Once a more Democratic district, Rep. Trone and his Republican challenger will be competing in what is now a R+1 district, which FiveThirtyEight considers the state's one "highly competitive seat."

The Washington Post regards the seat as "up for grabs," and mentioned FiveThirtyEight's above points. "With the stroke of [Gov. Larry] Hogan’s pen, the Western Maryland-anchored 6th District immediately became Maryland’s most-watched congressional race this year," an analysis of the state's redistricting noted. It also mentioned that Todd Eberly, a political science professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, noted Republicans could gain that seat back under the right conditions.

Prognosticators consider the race to favor Trone, though his win isn't regarded as a guarantee. While Inside Elections predicts a better outlook for Trone with a "Likely Democratic," rating, Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball consider the race to merely be "Lean Democratic."

Despite his young age, Foldi has held political office before, as the 5th Ward Republican Committeeman of Cook County in Chicago's 5th Ward.