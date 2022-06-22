Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy Endorses Matthew Foldi in Key Midterm Race

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jun 22, 2022 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Kevin McCarthy Endorses Matthew Foldi in Key Midterm Race

Source: Twitter, Matthew Foldi

On Tuesday morning, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave his endorsement to Matthew Foldi in Maryland's 6th Congressional District. At 25, Foldi, who was previously an investigative journalist for The Washington Free Beacon, would be the youngest member of Congress if elected.

In his statement endorsing Foldi, Leader McCarthy spoke of how Republicans are already predicted to win control of the House and noted, with original emphasis, that "Matthew Foldi's campaign for Congress is critical to taking back the Republican Majority and stopping the disastrous Biden agenda. His experience as an investigative reporter will be crucial in helping our new majority hold this White House accountable. Matthew's strong campaign has expanded the map and I'm confident he can oust another do-nothing Democrat and help us lead on Day One. I'm proud to endorse Matthew Foldi for Congress."

In a statement for Townhall, Foldi said that "Leader McCarthy’s endorsement is a testament to the work this campaign has been doing on the ground. Republicans across the country should be focused on taking back the majority. I’m the only candidate in this race that can win in November and it’s time for all Republicans in this district to unite so that we can defeat David Trone and fire Nancy Pelosi."

That same day, Foldi's Twitter account retweeted a map of other endorsements he has received from members of Congress. 

Such endorsements, which are also listed on Foldi's campaign website, include Reps. Don Bacon (NE), Carol Miller (WV), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA), Darrell Issa (CA), Claudia Tenney (NY) and Michael Waltz (FL). He has received more than Congressional endorsements, too, such as from Ambassador Richard Grenell.

On Tuesday night, Foldi's Twitter account also touted that he had been endorsed by the Montgomery County Republican Club. 

Although Foldi still has to win his crowded primary on July 19, he has already been going after Rep. David Trone, the district's Democratic congressman, from the start of his campaign. In multiple tweets, Foldi has referred to the congressman as a "part time" worker highlighting how his office is closed for several days during the week. 

In contrast, Foldi promises to be a "full time congressman," as he also did in a campaign ad that was released last week.

It appears Democrats know they have much to fear with Foldi as the nominee. Last week, as Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState reported, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) moved Trone to their frontline status, meaning he's a particularly vulnerable incumbent. Trone himself acknowledged the designation.

Recommended
A New Kind of Comedy
John Stossel

Once a more Democratic district, Rep. Trone and his Republican challenger will be competing in what is now a R+1 district, which FiveThirtyEight considers the state's one "highly competitive seat."

The Washington Post regards the seat as "up for grabs," and mentioned FiveThirtyEight's above points. "With the stroke of [Gov. Larry] Hogan’s pen, the Western Maryland-anchored 6th District immediately became Maryland’s most-watched congressional race this year," an analysis of the state's redistricting noted. It also mentioned that Todd Eberly, a political science professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, noted Republicans could gain that seat back under the right conditions. 

Prognosticators consider the race to favor Trone, though his win isn't regarded as a guarantee. While Inside Elections predicts a better outlook for Trone with a "Likely Democratic," rating, Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball consider the race to merely be "Lean Democratic."

Despite his young age, Foldi has held political office before, as the 5th Ward Republican Committeeman of Cook County in Chicago's 5th Ward.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Makes an Interesting Statement About Small Arms and Bullets
Katie Pavlich
Whitmer Won't Say 'Women.' Here's What She Called Them Instead.
Leah Barkoukis
Do Republicans Even Know What Democrats Did to Them With This Anti-Gun Bill?
Matt Vespa
New Orleans Erects Giant Afro Pick Sculpture. The Mayor Thinks It's 'Breathtaking.'
Leah Barkoukis

Biden Pursues 'Gimmick' to Address High Gas Prices
Leah Barkoukis
Katie Britt Declared the Winner in Alabama's Republican Runoff Race
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular