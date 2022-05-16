Here We Go Again: Yet Another Democratic Politician Makes a Fool of Themselves Over Banned Books

These Democratic politicians continue to act like clowns to try to make a point, only to them get proven completely wrong. They just can't help themselves. The latest example is Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who on Saturday tweeted a picture of herself at Brazos Bookstore in Houston, Texas, wearing a mask as she posed to read Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird."

In Texas, reading any damn book I choose. No banning of books or thought. Ever. pic.twitter.com/zGFN3dxvNx — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 14, 2022

The tweet was massively ratioed. As of Sunday night, the tweet has close to 8,300 replies. Of the 2,669 retweets, 1,897 of them are quoted retweets mocking Lightfoot. Our friends at Twitchy highlighted some of the best responses.

1) The push to remove To Kill a Mockingbird from schools has lately mostly come from the left.



2) Chicago is a disaster right now. There were multiple shootings this weekend that involved kids. You would think the Mayor would be a little more focused on her own city than TX. https://t.co/JB9kKXcwZQ — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 15, 2022

Twitter also had "To Kill a Mockingbird" trending on Sunday, and even the explainer note wasn't too kind to the mayor. "Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot makes a statement against banning or restricting books and posts a photo of herself reading To Kill a Mockingbird, which was banned or restricted in several schools in Democratic-leaning areas," Twitter explained.

To provide the mayor with some context, her own city has banned books by Dr. Seuss.

Further, when it comes to Chicago, the city continues to see skyrocketing violence, including just that night she was away in Texas.

While the ?? reads in a faraway land, kids are dying:



“A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot near The Bean in Millennium Park during a "large group" incident tonight, per Chicago Police.” — @CWBChicago https://t.co/pkN2Q86BMi — Cook County GOP (@CookCountyGOP) May 15, 2022

I can understand why you're in Texas, based on reports about what's currently happening in Chicago. https://t.co/0sPDIdjTu3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 15, 2022

Sooo... you fled to Texas after there were multiple mass shootings in your city this week... got it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 15, 2022

LOTS of kids in your city won't be able to read *anything* thanks to your 'leadership' - DO YOUR JOB! https://t.co/Tpz9oR4W97 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) May 15, 2022

Mayor Lightfoot's ridiculous pose is almost as bad as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who tweeted a picture of himself reading Toni Morrison's "Beloved," with "To Kill a Mockingbird" also in the pile.

Reading some banned books to figure out what these states are so afraid of. pic.twitter.com/z6eJ01NZJe — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 31, 2022

He too was raked over the coals, as Matt highlighted in late March, considering that "To Kill a Mockingbird" was banned in California school districts, the state which he supposedly governs.