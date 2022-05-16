leftism

Here We Go Again: Yet Another Democratic Politician Makes a Fool of Themselves Over Banned Books

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: May 16, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

These Democratic politicians continue to act like clowns to try to make a point, only to them get proven completely wrong. They just can't help themselves. The latest example is Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who on Saturday tweeted a picture of herself at Brazos Bookstore in Houston, Texas, wearing a mask as she posed to read Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird."

The tweet was massively ratioed. As of Sunday night, the tweet has close to 8,300 replies. Of the 2,669 retweets, 1,897 of them are quoted retweets mocking Lightfoot. Our friends at Twitchy highlighted some of the best responses.

Twitter also had "To Kill a Mockingbird" trending on Sunday, and even the explainer note wasn't too kind to the mayor. "Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot makes a statement against banning or restricting books and posts a photo of herself reading To Kill a Mockingbird, which was banned or restricted in several schools in Democratic-leaning areas," Twitter explained. 

To provide the mayor with some context, her own city has banned books by Dr. Seuss. 

Further, when it comes to Chicago, the city continues to see skyrocketing violence, including just that night she was away in Texas.

Mayor Lightfoot's ridiculous pose is almost as bad as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who tweeted a picture of himself reading Toni Morrison's "Beloved," with "To Kill a Mockingbird" also in the pile.

He too was raked over the coals, as Matt highlighted in late March, considering that "To Kill a Mockingbird" was banned in California school districts, the state which he supposedly governs.

