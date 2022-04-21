Nikki Fried Credits Democrats for Why She Could Take Off Her Mask on an Airplane

Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried has once more found herself a topic of conversation, this time to do with her decision to take off her mask on an airplane after United States District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down the travel mask mandate. The tweet in question, as our friends at Twitchy pointed out, set leftists against each other, though the right wasn't too kind either.

Peace out to the TSA mask mandate, but also peace and respect to others, whether wearing a mask or not. pic.twitter.com/rqT9xPRsq6 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) April 20, 2022

Fried ultimately responded, and in doing so, caused even more chatter.

I'll read all your takes, but the mandates are dropped, vaccines are working, things are getting back to normal, and it's okay for a Democrat to say it — because we made it possible.



I love y'all. ?? — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) April 20, 2022

Florida has been thriving despite the pandemic, under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), whom Fried is challenging, though it's worth noting she's been performing dismally in the polls. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also endorsed a primary opponent of hers, Rep. Charlie Crist earlier this week. Crist has been a Republican as well as an independent. He currently serves as a Democratic congressman and is running for governor once more, this time as a Democrat.

Fried has been going after Crist for some time, and on Wednesday retweeted criticism towards Crist from her communications director, Keith Edwards.

If you're cancelling Nikki over her choice to not wear a mask while sitting alone on a plane, why not Charlie for going maskless?



But not just for masks, for being "pro-life,” having been anti-LGBTQ, pro-oil drilling, mandatory prison minimums… do I need to go on? pic.twitter.com/BPqDxOqwVS — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 20, 2022

The state of businesses and employment rates confirms how Florida is doing, and the state has also been ranked among the best in its response to the pandemic, according to a report from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity (CUP), as Spencer highlighted last week. Meanwhile, Democratic states with some of the strictest restrictions, such as California and New York, ranked among the worst.

Gov. DeSantis was one of the first governors to do away with mask mandates and lockdowns. He has also encouraged but not mandated vaccines against the Wuhan coronavirus.

Further, Judge Mizelle, whom Fried's fellow Democrats went nuts dragging through the mud, was also nominated by former President Donald Trump. Not only was she nominated by a Republican president, but she did not receive any votes from Democratic senators.

It does not appear that Fried has tweeted about the Biden administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) decision to appeal Judge Mizelle's ruling. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has also told the DOJ to reimplement the mandate. She has been tweeting extensively about her move to sue the Biden administration over marijuana and gun ownership.

Fried surely does seem to crave attention. Last week, as I covered, she addressed a rumor that nobody was actually talking about until she herself brought it up, informing us all that she has not appeared in a sex tape.