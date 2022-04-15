Jen Psaki Shares Her Real Thoughts on 'Stupid Son of a Bitch' Peter Doocy, Fox News

President Joe Biden's calling Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch," for which he soon after offered a non-apology of sorts, is back in the news again. As it turns out, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki agrees that Doocy sounds like "a stupid son of a bitch." The answer came during a Thursday recording of "Pod Save America," as POLITICO'S Eugene Daniels highlighted over Twitter and Daniel Chaitin covered for The Washington Examiner.

Jen Psaki is asked if “Peter Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch or does he just play one on tv:”



“He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch.” pic.twitter.com/2FYMPX12Rr — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 15, 2022

"He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch," Pskai said, as if including "nothing personal" in there makes it any less unbecoming for the current press secretary to say.

Psaki just recently announced she's leaving the White House to go work for MSNBC, as Spencer covered earlier this month. She'll leave ahead of the midterms, but is still there now. Fox News, which Psaki is also denigrating, has been consistently number one in the ratings, while Psaki's future employer is third.

While those on the left love to talk about the "Psaki bombs" Psaki often throws at Doocy, her perceived-to-be clever responses are often non-answers to real problems. Doocy, at the time Biden called him "a stupid son of a bitch," had been asking about inflation. "Will you take questions on inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms," Doocy asked.

Inflation was a problem at the time, and it's an even bigger one now, though the White House has taken to blaming everyone and anyone else for this and other problems, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

It looks like Doocy's question had some teeth to it, too. Inflation is not just bad, it's getting worse, as it continues to hit record-high levels. Just earlier this week, Spencer covered how inflation climbed 1.2 percent since last month and 8.5 percent over the last year, bringing it to the highest level since 1981.

To Doocy's question from January, inflation is almost certainly going to be such "a political liability," with the November midterms less than seven months away, and looming closer. As Spencer and I also covered earlier this week, the polls have not been kind to how Biden is handling inflation.

This includes not only a CBS News/YouGov poll, which shows Biden at a 31 percent approval rating on his handling of the issue, while 69 percent disapprove, but also polling from The Wall Street Journal, which shows a 34 percent approval rating and 63 percent disapproval rating on his handling of the issue, and from ABC News/Ipsos, which shows 29 percent approve of Biden's handling of the issue, while 69 percent disapprove.

Historically, the president's party in power tends to lose seats in his first midterm election. And the Democratic majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate are in the single-digits to begin with. With low poll numbers, high amounts of Democratic retirements, and history working against the Democrats, it's no wonder that Biden's pollster, John Anzalone, told POLITICO that 2022 is "the worst political environment that I’ve lived through in 30 years of being a political consultant."

"Pod Save America" is run by Obama former operative clowns Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor, who tout their podcast as being "a no-b******t conversation about politics." This translates to insults and name-calling though. Fellow former Obama official, Alyssa Mastromonaco, as Spencer reported in January, referred to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) as a "c***" during one episode in a stunning rant, while the hosts laughed along.