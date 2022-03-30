Hollywood

'Disciplinary Proceedings' Started Against Will Smith, Who Refused to Leave Oscars After He Slapped Chris Rock

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Mar 30, 2022 7:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Disciplinary Proceedings' Started Against Will Smith, Who Refused to Leave Oscars After He Slapped Chris Rock

Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has revealed that they have started "disciplinary proceedings" against Will Smith, according to a statement covered by  Beatrice Verhoeven at The Hollywood Reporter. Smith had slapped fellow actor Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday night, after Rock made a "G.I. Jane" joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia. 

"The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy," the statement said.

The Academy also revealed that Smith was asked to leave following the slap, though the actor refused. "Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, [but] we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently," the statement also read.

A short time after he slapped Rock, Smith was awarded Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in "King Richard." Although he tearfully apologized during his acceptance speech, he did not mention Rock by name. He also likened himself to Williams. 

Smith will receive 15 days notice of a vote and an opportunity to be heard via written response at the next board meeting which is scheduled for April 18. Among actions that the Academy could include "suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct."

Twitter was abuzz on Sunday night with the slap, with many pointing out that the Academy had not done enough. They did issue a tweet offering "The Academy does not condone violence of any form," though many mocked it, offering by not doing anything about it, that was condoning such violence.

Smith released an apology over Instagram on Monday, which did mention Rock by name. Chris Rock's brother, Tony Rock, took fan questions over Twitter on Tuesday and said that he did not approve of the apology, and that they are "waiting" for Smith to reach out directly. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
MSNBC's Spin on Biden's Brutal Approval Ratings Is Beyond Comical
Matt Vespa
Trouble Brewing for Trump-Backed Congressional Candidate in Tennessee
Matt Vespa
Lesson Not Learned: Biden's New Budget Once Again Leaves Out the Hyde Amendment
Rebecca Downs
Stefanik Introduces Slate of New E-PAC Endorsements Leading Up to What's Predicted to Be Historic Midterm Wins
Rebecca Downs
Oregon Ends Residency Requirement for Medically Assisted Suicide
Madeline Leesman
Liberal Journalist Exposes the Irony Regarding Progressives Using Disney to Attack Florida Republicans
VIP
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular