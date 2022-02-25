China
Even Russian Allies Are Defying Putin

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Feb 25, 2022 11:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Sergei Stepanov

Something stunning is happening as Ukrainians fight off their Russian invaders sent by Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainians are fiercely determined, and they've been slowing down the Russians better than expected. An NPR report from Friday night noted how "thousands" of men have enlisted to fight. While the country recently prohibited men ages 18-60 years old from leaving, it has not yet imposed a general draft. Everything you read about the Ukrainians is how much they love their homeland and are willing to defend their country's independence. It's not just Ukraine, though, where the people are telling the Russians to shove off. 

Kazakstan, as NBC News' Peter Alexander reported on Friday, has denied Russia's requests for troops. This is particularly noteworthy, since the country is considered "one of Russia's closest allies and a southern neighbor." Kazakstan has also refused to recognize the self-declared independent states of Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), which were created by Russian separatists in Ukraine. 

"Kazakhstan protests" has been a Friday night Twitter trend. 

Putin had sent troops to Kazakhstan just last month to help President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev quash the protests there from demonstrators protesting the country's authoritarian regime. The protests had been growing deadly, with police telling local news channels that "dozens" of protesters had been "liquidated," according to CBS News' Mary Ilyhushina.

During last month's protest, Ukrainians held rallies to support Kazakhs, as highlighted by Liz Cookman for Al Jazeera. 

Even China hasn't been as helpful to Putin as one might expect.

Granted, China, did, refuse to blame Russia and instead blamed western countries for making the situation worse, including and especially the United States

That being said, even some Chinese banks, according to Bloomberg News, are restricting financing for purchases of Russian commodities, which the Bloomberg report says is "underscoring the limits of Beijing’s pledge to maintain economic ties with one of its most important strategic partners in the face of sanctions by the U.S. and its allies."

"Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s offshore units stopped issuing U.S. dollar-denominated letters of credit for purchases of physical Russian commodities ready for export, two people familiar with the matter said. Yuan-denominated letters of credit are still available for some clients, subject to approvals from senior executives, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information," the report also mentioned.

Russian citizens are also pushing back against Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, risking arrest as they take part in illegal protests. 

A report from Andrew Roth at The Guardian noted that 1,800 people have been arrested, but also that Russian celebrities are joining the anti-war protests as well.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had earlier in the week spoken to the Russian people in a video message, has also commended the protesters.

