Big Tech is Attempting to Silence Cleta Mitchell for Ensuring We Have Election Integrity in 2022 and Beyond

In October, we previewed attorney and election integrity expert Cleta Mitchell's brand new podcast discussing this key issue when it comes to how "we need to learn the lessons of 2020." Mitchell has been continuing to have those conversations for months, though now she has Big Tech attempting to stand in her way. Recently, YouTube removed one of her "Who's Counting with Cleta Mitchell videos, "Episode 2: The Truth Behind Who's "Enforcing" Our Election Laws," claiming that the video violated their "misinformation policy." The video featured J. Christian Adams, formerly of the Department of Justice (DOJ), who is currently with the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF). He had also been appointed by then President Donald Trump to the presidential advisory commission on election integrity.

The video's URL notes that "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines."

The December 23 email sent to Mitchell's channel about the removal, which was obtained by Townhall, also includes a message claiming "it's important to us that YouTube is a safe place for all." In this case, it's what Big Tech deems "a safe place."

YouTube left nothing to the imagination in explaining why they removed the episode. A "safe place for all" cannot mention certain points of view about the 2020 election. "Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election is not allowed on YouTube," the message noted.

It's worth mentioning that Mitchell told Townhall during our interview in October that "whether you like it or not these [2020] elections were certified." Further, she shared that she's "not somebody who says there's something we can do to go back and reverse 2020" as "there's not a mechanism" to do so.

According to the video description, Mitchell and Adams discussed "What can citizens do to ensure election integrity in 2022 and beyond?" Adam shared more about "the steps we can take to promote election integrity and the dangers of the Left’s attempts to federalize elections in the United States."

PILF frequently releases reports about concerns with election integrity and voter fraud. Last August and September, PILF published reports to do with mail-in ballots in several key close states, such as Wisconsin, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. The reports highlighted issues to do with missing or undeliverable ballots as well as those with bad addresses.

As I've previously covered, mail-in ballots made up a plurality of the ballots cast in the 2020 election. A majority of those who voted for President Joe Biden cast their ballots by mail. A Rasmussen Reports poll from October found that 56 percent of all likely voters believe that "it is likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election." The poll also found that 65 percent of likely voters believe it will lead to more cheating in elections, including 51 percent who said it's very likely it will.

Adams discussed with Mitchell how PILF sued Pennsylvania to remove dead people they had moved from the voter rolls. The organization also sued Virginia for accepting mail-in ballots without postmarks, against Virginia law. PILF won both cases.

Adams has also been vocal about highlighting concerns he's witnessed with voter fraud, to counter the left's narrative seeking to minimize or deny it.

That episode that YouTube took down is still up on Rumble.



