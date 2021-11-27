Americans Are Still Trapped in Afghanistan, and the Biden Administration Lied About How Many

The abysmally tragic withdrawal from Afghanistan took place almost three months ago now. And yet Americans still remain trapped abroad there, as mentioned by Ben Fox writing for the Associated Press, "EXPLAINER: What happened to the Afghanistan evacuation?"

At one point in his piece, Fox writes, with added emphasis:

ARE THERE STILL AMERICAN CITIZENS IN AFGHANISTAN? Yes. Biden administration officials said this month they believe several hundred remain in Afghanistan. The State Department continues to offer passage out to any citizens or people with permanent resident status. As the U.S. military evacuation ended, Secretary of State Antony Blinken put the number of Americans left behind at under 200, “likely closer to 100.” The number flown out by the State Department since then is more than four times that amount. Blinken has since said the department is in contact with American citizens who have indicated they want to leave. But private organizations such as Task Force Argo and others say they have heard from dozens of people in Afghanistan who have yet to be contacted by the U.S. government. It’s a hazy picture for good reason. Americans in Afghanistan were not required to register with the embassy and some people with U.S. citizenship or green cards may be hiding from the Taliban. Blinken also has said some people do not want to leave because they do not want to leave behind family members.