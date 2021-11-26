Poll: Majority Were Willing to Have Normal Thanksgiving without Masks or Vaccine Requirement

A poll from Hill-HarrisX shared on Thursday revealed that a majority of Americans spent their Thanksgiving free from living in fear. Sixty-five percent of hosts were not requiring vaccine or masks, though 21 percent said they were requiring vaccines and 4 percent were requiring masks. Eleven percent were requiring both.

As many chimed in on Twitter, put another way, Americans are living normally.

Most Americans are normal human beings who would have thought https://t.co/GCOzrzzCzD — Rose Laoutaris (@RoseLaoutaris) November 25, 2021

Poll: Majority aren’t assholes bathing in fear — Individual (@e_plurib_us) November 25, 2021

Poll: majority of Thanksgiving hosts do not watch CNN https://t.co/rsHBHg0KdL — Colin (@Flowichh) November 26, 2021

Majority of Americans not totally insane https://t.co/zK1LnOTluU — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) November 25, 2021

America has moved on. The incompetence of Biden and his party have rendered them irrelevant. https://t.co/oEx66kxnMJ — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) November 25, 2021

Super shocked most Americans don’t wanna abide by Biden’s fascist mandates



Who’d a thunk it except for literally everyone https://t.co/gScfphpxyk — The Dank Knight ?? (@capeandcowell) November 25, 2021

A write-up from The Hill highlighted that there was not surprisingly a partisan divide, in that 78 percent of Republicans were not requiring only, though only 47 percent of Democrats said the same.

The poll was conducted November 18 and 19 with 939 registered voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

It's worth noting that those 11 percent requiring guests to be vaccinated and wear masks are going against the advice of even Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose invitation to "feel good about enjoying a typical" Thanksgiving and Christmas extended to the vaccinated.