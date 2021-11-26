Thanksgiving

Poll: Majority Were Willing to Have Normal Thanksgiving without Masks or Vaccine Requirement

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Nov 26, 2021 9:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Poll: Majority Were Willing to Have Normal Thanksgiving without Masks or Vaccine Requirement

Source: AP Photo/Bree Fowler

A poll from Hill-HarrisX shared on Thursday revealed that a majority of Americans spent their Thanksgiving free from living in fear. Sixty-five percent of hosts were not requiring vaccine or masks, though 21 percent said they were requiring vaccines and 4 percent were requiring masks. Eleven percent were requiring both.

As many chimed in on Twitter, put another way, Americans are living normally.

A write-up from The Hill highlighted that there was not surprisingly a partisan divide, in that 78 percent of Republicans were not requiring only, though only 47 percent of Democrats said the same. 

The poll was conducted November 18 and 19 with 939 registered voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points. 

It's worth noting that those 11 percent requiring guests to be vaccinated and wear masks are going against the advice of even Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose invitation to "feel good about enjoying a typical" Thanksgiving and Christmas extended to the vaccinated.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
GoFundMe Yanks Bail Fundraiser for Waukesha Suspect Darrell Brooks
Spencer Brown
Kamala Harris Reportedly Spent Over $500 on Cookware in Paris Amid Record U.S. Inflation
Madeline Leesman
What Al Sharpton and Ben Crump Did When Ahmaud Arbery's Father Said 'All Lives Matter' Tells You Everything
Scott Morefield
‘General Hospital’ Actor Fired After 30 Years for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
Madeline Leesman
DC Public Schools Chancellor Asked Parents to ‘Decolonize’ Thanksgiving
Spencer Brown
Texas Women Are Traveling to New England For Abortion Services: Report
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular