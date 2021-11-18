Another Poll Brings Another New Low for Joe Biden

On Thursday, Quinnipiac University Poll released the results of their November poll and, yet again, it's not good for President Joe Biden. The president is at a new personal low for that poll, of 36 percent, while 53 percent disapprove. While this is a statistical tie from last month's numbers of a 37 percent approval, 52 percent disapproval rating, the fact that it's not going up even after Congress passed infrastructure legislation, is quite telling.

Broken down by demographics, only a majority of Democrats (by 87 percent), whites with a 4-year degree (by 52 percent), and Blacks (63 percent), support the president. Of likely concern is that just 29 percent of Independents approve of the president, compared to 56 percent who disapprove. A plurality of Hispanics disapprove, at 45 percent, while 41 percent approve.

The president is also at his lowest by Quinnipiac Poll standards and underwater in four policy issues, a write-up from Quinnipiac notes:

On four separate issues, Biden receives his lowest grades so far on each of them. Americans were asked about his handling of... the response to the coronavirus: 45 percent approve, while 50 percent disapprove;

climate change: 41 percent approve, while 48 percent disapprove;

the economy: 34 percent approve, while 59 percent disapprove;

foreign policy: 33 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove.

He fares particularly poorly on personality traits as well, with a majority of Americans saying he is not honest and does not have good leadership. In fact, the difference is by 20 percentage points on the latter question.

When it comes to Biden's personal traits, Americans were asked whether or not Biden... cares about average Americans: 47 percent say yes, while 47 percent say no;

is honest: 42 percent say yes, while 51 percent say no;

has good leadership skills: 37 percent say yes, while 57 percent say no.

The results found their way into impacting the RealClearPolitics (RCP) polling data. For November 1-17, the president has an average approval rating of 41.3 percent and disapproval rating of 53.4 percent.

The poll results are poor not merely for Biden, but for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Republicans have a 46-38 percent advantage when it comes to whom voters want to see control the House of Representatives, and a 46-40 percent advantage when it comes to the Senate.

Q-Poll

GOP +8 on Generic Ballot

GOP +6 on Senate control (likely stronger in battlegrounds)

GOP +10 among independents

Biden approval (-17)https://t.co/jd4f5KuOpl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 18, 2021

This advantage is among Americans, but Republicans also have an advantage among registered voters. From the write-up:

With Election Day in the rearview mirror and both political parties setting their sights on the 2022 midterm elections, a plurality of Americans say that if the election were held today, they would want to see the Republican Party win control of both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of adults released today. Americans say 46 - 38 percent they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the House of Representatives, while 16 percent did not offer an opinion. ... Americans say 46 - 40 percent they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the U.S. Senate, while 15 percent did not offer an opinion. Independents say 44 - 34 percent that they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the U.S. Senate, and 22 percent did not offer an opinion. Among registered voters, 46 - 41 percent say they would want the Republican Party to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives and 46 - 42 percent say they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the U.S. Senate.

The write-up also quotes Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. "An ominous double whammy for the Democrats with midterms less than a year out. The Senate and the House will be up for grabs and voters want the GOP to win the jump ball," he said.

This is not a fluke. As Guy reported on Monday, the Washington Post/ABC News poll also shows a Republican advantage in Congress, by 51-41 percent.

A plurality of respondents for the Quinnipiac Poll, 46 percent, said they trust Republicans more to handle what they consider their more important, compared to 35 percent who said Democrats, while 18 percent didn't offer an opinion.

Also telling is that while Biden may have been considered a moderate, a majority, at 52 percent say the Democratic Party has moved too far to the left. Just 6 percent say it's moved too far to the right, and 34 percent say it hasn't moved too far in either direction.

Meanwhile, a plurality, at 43 percent, say the Republican Party hasn't moved too far in either direction, while 35 percent say it has moved too far to the right, and 13 percent say it has moved too far to the left.

The poll was conducted November 11-15 with 1,378 adults and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.