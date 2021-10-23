Virginia

McAuliffe Can't Draw Crowd in Blue Arlington, and Other Cringe Details in the Final Days of Virginia Race

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
McAuliffe Can't Draw Crowd in Blue Arlington, and Other Cringe Details in the Final Days of Virginia Race

Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen

In the final days leading up to the Virginia statewide races, there continues to be plenty of cringe details for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. For instance, at a tour bus stop the candidate did in Arlington, Virginia, one of the bluest parts of the commonwealth, hardly anyone showed up.

A Friday email from Matthew Hurtt, the Communications Director for the Arlington GOP, noted with original emphasis:

Not counting reporters (~ two dozen), paid staff (~ a dozen), elected Democrats (half-dozen), and paid SEIU "activists," there's maybe 20 people here -- in Arlington... 11 days from Election Day.

If I'm Terry McAuliffe, I'm thinking the wheels are coming off the campaign bus. This is *not* a good look. It's getting so bad, he's bringing Sleepy Joe Biden back to Arlington next week.

Low-energy Terry can't even generate enthusiasm in the most far-left community in Virginia.

This includes campaign stops from major national Democrats like former President Barack Obama, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and President Joe Biden. McAuliffe also has had some help from Georgia Democrats like Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. 

McAuliffe and Abrams have both engaged in claims of election denying, with McAuliffe as the then new DNC chair repeatedly questioning George W. Bush was the legitimately elected president, and Abrams repeatedly questioning Gov. Bryan Kemp (R-GA) had defeated her in the 2018 election. 

Harrison appeared in the commonwealth on Saturday. 

Matt Wolking, the communications director for McAuliffe's Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, highlighted that Saturday's events, which included a campaign visit from Obama, have a mask mandate even though it is an outdoor event. 

Most but not every person in attendance was seen properly wearing their mask. An estimated 2,000 people were set to attend the event. 

On Thursday, Vice President Harris came to the commonwealth to campaign. Her other campaign tactic has raised eyebrows though, since it appears to be in clear violation of IRS rules. On Sunday, a video message from the vice president was played in churches urging parishioners to vote for McAuliffe. 

Hurtt in the email referenced above cited criticism over the ad from former Gov. Doug Wilder (D-VA), as reported by Katherine Doyle with the Washington Examiner on Friday morning. She also reported on Saturday morning that the former governor, who has had strong words for McAuliffe before, is not pleased with current Virginia Democrats, in large part because they have not done enough for the commonwealth's historically black colleges and universities. 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was supposed to campaign for McAuliffe, as Craig Mauger reported for The Detroit News. She had to cancel after receiving backlash, though. She had recently signed an executive directive for an "all-hands-on-deck" approach to addressing safe drinking water concerns in Benton Harbor. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Sen. Hawley Calls on AG Garland to Resign Over Memo Targeting Parents at School Board Meetings
Landon Mion
Yet Another Afghan Refugee Has Been Charged with Rape
Rebecca Downs
Fox News' Chris Wallace: Jen Psaki is 'One of the Best Press Secretaries Ever'
Landon Mion
Twitter Censors Official Account of Rep. Jim Banks for Tweet About Rachel Levine
Rebecca Downs
Bill Maher Backs Dave Chappelle Amid Criticisms: 'Everyone Needs to Netflix and Chill the F--- Out'
Landon Mion
Putin Slams U.S. for Deleting Its History, Calls Transgenderism a 'Crime Against Humanity'
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular