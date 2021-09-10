McAuliffe Campaign Is Not Even Subtle About Pro-Abortion Position

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) who is running again to be the governor of Virginia, has spent considerable attention on the abortion issue. He has released ads attacking his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, on this issue. McAuliffe also similarly tweets about abortion.

Meanwhile, McAuliffe's own record on the issue is worth highlighting, as Townhall did in July.

Since then, he has only continued to tweet about abortion, as well as tout endorsements from pro-abortion groups. One such group that has endorsed him, NARAL Pro-Choice, is not only extreme on the abortion issue, but it supports defunding the police.

On Tuesday, McAuliffe held a press event in Richmond to speak about the issue. That day there was some chatter over Twitter that conservative outlets had been denied access.

.@TeamYoungkin loosing their mind about press access to Daily Caller and Breitbart at our event today.



Glenn Youngkin just yesterday refused an interview with NBC4! https://t.co/gzh1UC5nzX — Christina Freundlich (@christinafreund) September 7, 2021

While they were eventually provided the necessary information, it was too late for the Daily Caller News Foundation to be able to attend, as tweeted by Mary Margaret Olohan, the social issues reporter for the outlet.

Update: less than an hour and a half before the press conference is scheduled to start in Richmond, Virginia, McAuliffe's team finally sends me the information on when and where it will take place. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 7, 2021

Olohan nevertheless reported on McAuliffe's abortion stance on Tuesday, which included comment from Youngkin:

“I’m pro-life. I’ve said it from the beginning of the campaign,” Youngkin told the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday. “I’m pro-life.” “I believe in exceptions in the case of rape, and in case of incest, in case the mother’s life is in jeopardy,” he continued. “I’m most focused on making sure that Terry McAuliffe’s extreme agenda, which promotes abortion, all the way up through and including birth, is not part of Virginia’s future.”

Olohan referenced McAuliffe comments in a piece from Michael Pope for WVTF.

As Pope wrote:

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe says he would be a brick wall against anything threatening reproductive freedom. I asked him if there are any boundaries that he could see for restrictions on any kind of abortion? "Terry McAuliffe as governor, as I was before, will be a brick wall to protect women's individual rights to make their own decisions about their own reproductive health care," McAuliffe responded. McAuliffe opposes the ultrasound requirement, and he’s against the 24-hour waiting period. As governor he helped overturn the hospital construction standards for abortion clinics. When he was in office, none of Virginia’s 16 abortion clinics closed their doors. And he says the idea that Youngkin won't tell voters what his policy positions are on those issues is outrageous. "I got to tell you, Michael, I've been in politics a long time. It sickens my stomach that a politician will not tell the voters the truth. Terry McAuliffe will tell you straight the way I feel about issues, and I never will tell you something I wouldn't tell someone else.”

McAuliffe has used that "brick wall" line countless times, both during the 2013 campaign and now in 2021, for the primary and general election. This includes campaign ads, countless tweets, and his campaign website; his section on "Protecting Women's Rights and Ensuring Gender Equality" focuses almost entirely on his pro-abortion position.

As Governor, I was a brick wall against Republican attempts to defund Planned Parenthood.



We should be expanding access to reproductive health care, not limiting it. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) March 6, 2021

While I was Governor, I successfully kept Virginia’s reproductive health clinics open in the face of relentless Republican attacks.



I was and always will be a brick wall protecting reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/xEN0TQKul9 — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) April 14, 2021

I was damn proud to be a brick wall against Republican attacks on reproductive rights. I will always stand up for the right to choose. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) August 22, 2021

I was proud as Governor to be a brick wall against extreme Republicans like you who attacked reproductive rights at every turn. You're absolutely right I think your agenda is dangerous, frightening, and puts Virginians' lives and our economy at risk. https://t.co/j60fWYju8d — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) September 1, 2021

Now is the time to fight like hell for reproductive rights in Virginia. We will win this race, defeat anti-choice Glenn Youngkin, and be a brick wall against these dangerous attacks on health care.



The stakes could not be higher. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) September 2, 2021

A tweet from Christina Freundlich, a spokesperson for the McAuliffe campaign, also gloated about the Democrat's position.

Thanks to the Youngkin campaign for amplifying clips of Terry when he’s squarely on message.



Yes — Terry is for abortion rights and he is pro-choice. THEY GOT US AGAIN! https://t.co/9yRcly3o3M — Christina Freundlich (@christinafreund) September 9, 2021

On Thursday, McAuliffe campaigned at Whole Woman's Health in Charlottesville, an abortion facility which performs abortions until 16 weeks of pregnancy.

Grateful for the opportunity to tour the Whole Woman’s Health facility in Charlottesville this afternoon with @SallyLHudson. I'll always fight to protect women's clinics as gov. No Youngkin Texas-style abortion ban in VA! pic.twitter.com/EmgDvK3AVY — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) September 9, 2021

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter told Townhall that "Terry McAuliffe is pushing his own extreme, pro-abortion extreme agenda which advocates for abortion all the way up through and including birth because he is trying to hide from his failed record and key issues in Virginia. McAuliffe will be the Abortion Governor, whose sole focus would be to make abortion available anytime and anywhere in Virginia. Youngkin will be the Jobs Governor that is focused on delivering for Virginians and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family."